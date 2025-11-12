Seven men appear in court charged over group-based child sexual exploitation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two Syrian men, two British men, one Iranian man, one Iraqi man and one Egyptian man have appeared in court charged with more than 40 offences against 11 teenage victims.

The seven men were charged with offences including rape and the supply of drugs, including cocaine and ecstasy, following an Avon and Somerset Police investigation into group-based child sexual exploitation in Bristol.

Sexual offences are alleged to have been committed against girls aged between 14 and 17, from 2022 to 2025.

They were re-arrested on Tuesday and appeared before District Judge Lynne Matthews at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

None of the seven defendants, who range in age from 19 to 22, entered pleas to the charges against them.

They did not make applications for bail and were remanded into custody ahead of an appearance at Bristol Crown Court on December 17.

The defendants are:

:: Syrian national Mohamed Arafe, 19, of St Pauls, BristolHe is charged with five counts of arranging or facilitating the sexual exploitation of a child, one count of causing or inciting the sexual exploitation of a child, one count of sexual assault, one count of being concerned in the supply of cocaine and a further count of being concerned in the supply of ecstasy.

:: Iranian national Sina Omari, 20, of Eastville, BristolHe is charged with two counts of rape, four counts of arranging or facilitating the sexual exploitation of a child, one count of causing or inciting the sexual exploitation of a child, two counts of making an indecent photograph of a child, one count of being concerned in the supply of cocaine and a further count of being concerned in the supply of ecstasy.

:: Syrian national Wadie Sharaf, 21, of Westbury Park, BristolHe has been charged with one count of rape, one count of attempted rape, three counts of sexual assault, and a further count of sexual activity with a child.

:: British national Hussain Bashar, 19, of Southmead, BristolHe is charged with one count of rape.

:: British national Mohammed Kurdi, 21, of Henbury in BristolHe has been charged with two counts of rape, two counts of arranging or facilitating the sexual exploitation of a child, one count of supplying ecstasy and a further count of supplying cannabis.

:: Iraqi national Sardam Ahmed, 19, of no fixed addressHe has been charged with four counts of rape, one count of arranging or facilitating the sexual exploitation of a child, one count of distributing an indecent photograph of a child, one count of being concerned in the supply of cocaine and a further count of being concerned in the supply of ecstasy.

:: Egyptian national Ihab Al-Eisawi, 22, of Fishponds, BristolHe has been charged with two counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.Al-Eisawi’s age was stated by police as 26 but he told the court he is 22.

No further details of the case were given in court.

Avon and Somerset Police said an investigation began in November 2023 after concerns were raised about the sexual exploitation of a teenage girl.

Arrests were initially made in April 2024, with those arrested then released on bail while a dedicated team worked to identify and investigate offences.

Detective Chief Inspector Tom Herbert, the senior investigating officer, said: “This remains a complex and sensitive investigation which has the protection of young girls from exploitation and the disruption of offending at its very heart.

“Working with our partners, we’ve ensured the most appropriate safeguarding measures and support has been made available to each victim to protect them from harm.

“Officers have been working around the clock to identify potential offences and we’ve worked extremely closely with the CPS to reach this highly significant stage.”

Bristol Superintendent Deepak Kenth added that the force was working with hotels, taxi drivers, and other businesses to raise awareness of the signs of exploitation and the need to report concerns to the police.

James Bolton-Smith, of the Crown Prosecution Service’s Organised Child Sexual Abuse Unit, said the charges followed “a police investigation into group-based child sexual exploitation in Bristol”.

“We remind all concerned that proceedings against the suspects are active and they have a right to a fair trial,” he said.

“It is vital that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

The defendants were all remanded into custody and will next appear before Bristol Crown Court on December 17.