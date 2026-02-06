Homes left without water and schools shut after ‘very large’ pipe bursts
Several schools have closed as a result of the incident
A large burst water main has left several properties without water across Bristol and parts of Gloucestershire.
Bristol Water said its crew was investigating the incident on Tennis Court Road. Areas affected include Kingswood, Warmley, Cadbury Heath, Longwell Green and Oldland.
Bristol Water said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your patience while we work on this repair.”
Several schools in the area are closed, including Oldland Pre-School and Sir Bernard Lovell Academy in Oldland Common, Kings Oak Academy in Kingswood and Digitech Academy in Bristol.
Kings Oak Academy said its school was without any water supply and was unable to open safely.
In a post on social media, Oldland Pre-School said: “Apologies for the late notice but we have no running water at the preschool so we cannot operate without flushing toilets and facilities for washing hands.”
Bristol Water has set up a bottled water hub for customers affected by the burst at ASDA in Longwell green.
“Bottled Water is also being delivered to our priority service customers, starting with our most vulnerable customers on the register,” it said this morning.
