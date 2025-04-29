House destroyed in suspected gas explosion in Bristol

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A house has dramatically blown up in what is suspected to be a gas explosion with three people taken to hospital.

Footage circulating online shows plumes of black smoke and flames coming from a property on Lancaster Road in Yate, near Bristol, on Tuesday morning.

Around 40 people were evacuated from their homes as a precaution, while those taken to hospital are not thought to have suffered any life-threatening injuries.

One eyewitness, Neil Lewis, told the BBC that he saw the flames while driving past, with “debris everywhere” and local residents gathered in the street.

“I thought I’d call in to see what it was and if anyone needed help," he said.

"The house has gone up, it looks like an explosion.

"There’s debris everywhere and people in the street. I’m not sure if it was the neighbours or the people in the house, but it looked like they were being cared for. They looked in shock, in distress."

A refuge centre has been set up at a nearby house for those that have been affected.

A spokesperson for the South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) said that they were called to the incident at 06.51am.

“We sent four double-crewed land ambulances, two operations officers, a critical care car and the hazardous area response team to the scene. We conveyed three patients by land ambulances to Southmead Hospital.”

Alan Monaghan, a Liberal Democrat councillor on Yate Town Council, told the BBC that he thought he heard a “door slam” upstairs in his house before describing the fire and the explosion as “unbelievable”.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at 6:53am to reports of a gas explosion in a residential home on Lancaster Road, Yate this morning (Tuesday 29 April).

“The explosion caused a fire, which has now been safely extinguished. A cordon has been put in place and approximately 40 people have been evacuated from their homes as a precaution.

“Three people have been injured and have been taken to hospital with injuries that are not expected to be life threatening. A fourth person has been treated by the ambulance service at the scene.

“Local people are asked to avoid the area while we deal with the incident.”

Avon and Somerset Police have been contacted for comment.

More follows on this breaking news story