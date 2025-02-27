Two people arrested over death of woman, 19, attacked by dog in Bristol

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two people have been arrested over the death of a 19-year-old woman who was attacked by a dog in Bristol, police have said.

Officers from Avon and Somerset Police were called to an incident inside a flat in Cobhorn Drive in the Hartcliffe area of the city at 7.19pm on Wednesday.

A spokesperson said officers attended alongside the ambulance service but the young woman, who was attacked by a dog believed to have been an XL bully, died at the scene.

The woman’s family have been informed and are being supported by a specially trained officer.

A man and a woman, both aged in their 20s, were arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death and possession of a prohibited breed of dog. They remain in police custody.

The dog was sedated and seized and will be subject to assessment by veterinary experts.

Initial reports suggested it may be an XL bully, but confirming the breed will form part of the assessment process.

Neighbourhood Inspector Terry Murphy said on Thursday: “Our thoughts, first and foremost, are with the family of the young woman who’s tragically died as a result of yesterday evening’s incident. They have been updated and will be supported by a family liaison officer.

“I’d also like to thank the officers and paramedics who attended yesterday evening and tried to save her life. Support is in place for them.

“A full investigation is now well under way to establish the full circumstances of the events that led to her death.

“As part of this work, Cobhorn Drive was closed last night and I thank everyone for their patience and understanding about our need to do this.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area over the coming days, including neighbourhood officers, and if you have any concerns please do speak to them.”