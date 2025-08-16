Huge sand artwork highlights how child poverty means millions miss out in summer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A giant sand portrait has been unveiled to show how millions of youngsters in Britain miss out on days out during the summer holidays because of poverty, children’s charity Barnardo’s said.

The 50-square-metre piece on Bridlington beach in East Yorkshire, created by landscape artists from Sand In Your Eye and the charity’s youth ambassadors, is a portrait of a child with the words “Wish I was there” written beneath it.

According to Barnardo’s research, more than seven million children across the UK live in families who have had to cut their spending on summer activities, and the charity said missing out can affect youngsters’ mental health.

Lynn Perry, the charity’s chief executive, said: “Parents desperately want to give their children special summer memories but the reality is many are just trying to survive.”

The piece is part of their campaign against child poverty and Ruth Welford, assistant director of children’s services at Barnardo’s, said many families across the UK are struggling to afford to feed their children.

Ruth says: “I’ve been at Barnardo’s for nearly 30 years, but some of the recent stories I’ve heard from colleagues at the charity have stopped me in my tracks.

“A pregnant woman choosing between paying her bills and eating a meal. A dad needing heart surgery, losing his job and in debt, simply unable to feed his children. It is devastating that families in the UK are living in such awful circumstances.

“Many families are struggling to afford to feed their children, so unfortunately trips to the beach or days out at the zoo don’t even factor into their plans. Millions of children are in danger of growing up without any fun summer memories.”

The portrait, which was created on Friday afternoon, washed away in the high tide that evening.