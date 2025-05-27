Scrapping two-child benefit cap ‘not off the table’, says Education Secretary

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scrapping the two-child benefit cap is “not off the table”, a Cabinet minister has said.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said it is the “moral mission” of the Labour Government to tackle child poverty as she described Reform UK as a party “not on the side of working people”.

Sir Keir Starmer and Chancellor Rachel Reeves are under pressure to respond to mounting calls for the two-child benefit cap to be axed at a cost of around £3.5 billion.

The policy means parents only receive support for up to two children through the universal credit system.

The Government’s child poverty strategy, which was due to be published in the spring, is now set to come out in the autumn so it can be aligned with the Chancellor’s budget.

Asked if she would “scrap” the cap, Ms Phillipson told BBC Breakfast: “We’re certainly looking at it as part of the task force. As I say, nothing’s off the table but this is not straightforward, the costs are high.

“When we came into Government we had to make some difficult decisions about how we got the economy back on a stable footing, because actually it’s working people who lose out when you have that kind of instability that we saw under Liz Truss, when mortgage rates went up, rent went up as a result of all of the instability and the chaos.

“But I came into politics to tackle child poverty, to make sure that wherever you’re from doesn’t determine what you can go on to achieve in life, to break that link between background and success.

“That is the moral mission of this Labour Government. That is what we are all as a Government determined to deliver.”

She added: “We’ll set it all out later on this year, in the autumn. I think it’s important that we get it right.

“So what we’ve heard from experts, from organisations, from those who are supporting families and children in poverty, is that they want a comprehensive strategy that addresses every aspect of how we can make sure that fewer children are growing up in poverty.”

On Tuesday Reform UK leader Nigel Farage is to make his “pitch to working people” by committing to scrapping the two-child benefit cap and reinstating the winter fuel payment.

Ms Phillipson said Mr Farage’s party is “not serious”.

She told Sky News: “Reform previously supported introducing, or the predecessor party, supported introducing the two-child cap.

“I don’t think it’s serious to suggest that millionaires should receive the winter fuel allowance, but we are committed to ensuring that more pensioners can benefit from the winter fuel allowance, as the Prime Minister said last week.

“Reform are the people that don’t believe in the NHS, working people would be lost without the NHS. They don’t believe in it in its current form. They don’t believe in it into the future. They would seek to dismantle it as it exists now, free at the point of need.

“That’s who Reform are. It’s just not serious. They’re not on the side of working people.”

Meanwhile, Conservative shadow chancellor Mel Stride said his party would not get “carried away with this idea that Nigel Farage is a party of the right”.

He told Times Radio: “(The Reform) manifesto had £140 billion of giveaways in it, both tax and spending.

“They say they would have taken everybody earning up to £20,000 out of income tax altogether, at a cost of £60 billion. Not a shred of evidence that they have any way that they know how to actually fund that.

“And (Mr Farage) is now today standing up, he’s going to say something about winter fuel payment and the two-child benefit cap, meaning that people can continue to have more children, and that will be funded and covered by the state – that is a left-wing position, and it also comes with a price tag of £5 billion between those two measures.

“He has not got a clue as to how any of that is going to be funded and we’ve seen that playbook before, and it doesn’t lead to a good place.”