School leaders’ unions consider encouraging members to quit as Ofsted inspectors

School leaders’ unions could encourage their members to quit as Ofsted inspectors unless changes are made to the proposed inspection reforms.

The Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) and the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) have threatened to take the “unprecedented step” in the autumn term if there are no changes to the timescale for inspection reform or to the five-point grading scale.

In a letter to Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson and Ofsted chief inspector Sir Martyn Oliver, the unions said the proposed action “underlines the strength of feeling” about the reforms.

This month, Ofsted said it would delay setting out its final plan for school inspections in England until September – just weeks before new report cards are due to be rolled out in November.

Under the plans, set out in February, schools in England could be graded across eight to 10 areas of a provision using a colour-coded five-point scale.

They would receive ratings, from the red “causing concern” to orange “attention needed”, through the green shades of “secure”, “strong” and “exemplary” for each area of practice.

But in a letter on Tuesday, the leaders of the ASCL and the NAHT highlighted heads’ concerns over the timetable for reforms and the five-point grading scale.

The unions have both warned that the intention to start inspecting under a new system in the autumn term is “entirely unacceptable” and it will negatively affect staff’s wellbeing and mental health.

It comes after four education unions called on the Government to delay the introduction of school inspection report cards to the beginning of the 2026/27 academic year earlier this week.

The latest letter – signed by the ASCL’s Pepe Di’Iasio and the NAHT’s Paul Whiteman – said: “We are writing to you further to our joint letter with NASUWT and NEU to inform you ASCL Council recently determined that unless there are changes to both the timeframe of implementation and to the five-point grading scale, then ASCL will consider encouraging its members to withdraw their service from Ofsted as OIs in the autumn term.

“At its meeting of June 20 the NAHT resolved to do the same.

“This would be an unprecedented step for ASCL and NAHT and underlines the strength of feeling about the proposed reforms.”

Ofsted had planned to publish its formal response to its consultation on proposed inspection reforms in the summer term, ahead of the changes coming into effect in November this year.

But earlier this month, Sir Martyn said the watchdog now plans to publish its full response in September due to the scale of the feedback it received.

The inspectorate has said it will give it more time to analyse responses and carry out further testing of proposals to improve the final approach.

At the time, the Education Secretary called the delay of the publication of inspection materials – and Ofsted’s consultation response – “disappointing”.

Ms Phillipson added that it was “important” that Ofsted delivers to the expected timescales to avoid additional challenges for school leaders.

Mr Di’Iasio said: “We have voiced our concerns repeatedly over the past few months in discussions with Ofsted and the DfE (Department for Education), but the timetable for implementation has actually got worse rather than better, and there has been no indication so far of likely movement on the five-point grading scale.

“It feels as though we have exhausted the potential for compromise through discussion, and that we have little option other than to consider this more direct form of action.”

Last year, the Government announced that headline Ofsted grades for overall effectiveness for schools in England would be scrapped.

Previously, Ofsted awarded one of four single-phrase inspection judgments: outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate.

The move came after Ofsted faced criticism after the death of headteacher Ruth Perry.

Mrs Perry took her own life in January 2023 after an Ofsted report downgraded her Caversham Primary School in Reading, Berkshire, from the highest to the lowest overall effectiveness rating over safeguarding concerns.

An Ofsted spokeswoman said: “Ofsted exists to keep children safe and raise standards.

“Our inspectors do vital work to improve children’s lives, including by identifying schools, nurseries and colleges where standards are not high enough.

“It is disappointing that unions are taking legal action and using disruption tactics to frustrate our vital work.”