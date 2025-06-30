Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Britons should consider having more children and at an earlier age, the education secretary has said, warning of the “worrying repercussions” posed by a decline in birth rates.

Bridget Phillipson warned that plummeting birth rates were not only a concerning trend, but one which “tells a story, heartbreakingly, about the dashed dreams of many families”.

She said people were put off having children as a result of higher costs of living, saying she wants “more young people to have children, if they so choose”.

It comes after official data showed that fertility rates in England and Wales dropped to 1.44 children per woman in 2023, the lowest level since records began in 1938.

open image in gallery Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson (Ben Whitley/PA) ( PA Wire )

“A generation of young people have been thinking twice about starting a family, worried not only about rising mortgage and rent repayments, wary not only of the price of fuel and food but also put off by a childcare system simultaneously lacking in places and ruinously expensive,” Bridget Phillipson wrote in the Telegraph.

She continued: “I want to begin to tell a different story. I have always believed that politics is about giving everyone, particularly the most disadvantaged in our country, the freedom to choose their own path in life.

“It’s why I want more young people to have children, if they so choose; to realise the ordinary aspiration so many share, to create the moments and memories that make our lives fulfilling: having children, seeing them take their first steps, dropping them off at their first day at school, guiding them on their journey into the world of work or taking them to university for the first time.”

The overall fertility rate for the UK has fallen by 26.9 per cent over the last 15 years, which means that for every two women of childbearing age, one less child is being born.

Declining birth rates in Britain comes as a result of a combination of economic factors and changing social norms.

The rising cost of living, including child care and housing, is making it more challenging for parents to afford having children. Meanwhile, women are, on average, waiting longer to have children, partly as a result of wanting to remain in the workplace.

The education secretary’s comments mark a shift in rhetoric from the government, after Sir Keir Starmer last year said it was not his place to tell people how many children to have.

But a Downing Street spokesperson insisted there had been no shift in position, saying the education secretary had been clear that “having children is a personal choice and that is entirely consistent with the prime minister’s language”.

“Having a family is a personal and individual choice and our focus is on delivering for working people through the plan for change”, they added.

Asked whether the prime minister himself is worried about falling birth rates, his spokesperson simply said the government is “focussed on raising living standards and...making working people feel better off”.

Sir Keir’s refusal to tell people whether or not they should have more children came after French president Emmanuel Macron introduced free fertility checks for those aged 18 to 25 to encourage people to have children earlier.

Nigel Farage has also urged parents to have more children, earlier this year saying Britain needed an “180-degree shift” in attitudes to reverse the decline in birthrates.

Last month, Ms Phillipson said young people had been handed more “freedom” to have more children as a result of government-funded childcare.

Since May, working parents of children who turn nine months old before September 1 have been able to apply to access up to 30 hours of free childcare per week, until their child is old enough to start school.

“They will be able to make choices about the career that’s right for them, the hours that they want, but also [have] the freedom to think about family size and how many children they want to have, with support from the Government around childcare hours,” she told the Daily Mail last month.

The expansion of funded childcare began being rolled out in England in April last year for working parents of two-year-olds.

Working parents of children older than nine months are currently able to access 15 hours of funded childcare a week, before the full rollout of 30 hours a week to all eligible families in September.

The Labour government announced that up to 4,000 childcare places are set to be rolled out at new or expanded school-based nurseries in England from September.

Health secretary Wes Streeting has previously said he is “anxious” about declining birth rates in England and Wales, warning that is presents “long-term demographic challenges for our country”.

“But beyond the hard-headed economics, there is also the joy and love and wonder of parents being able to have children, people being able to have children”, he added.