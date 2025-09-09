Phillipson says ‘largest school improvement in a generation’ tackling Raac

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson says the Government is “delivering the largest school improvement programme in a generation” after removing reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) from classrooms for 30,000 pupils.

Raac has been shown to be susceptible to structural failure, with the Government planning to invest £38 billion in education capital over five years, alongside almost £20 billion to rebuild schools across England.

The Government said targeted grant funding has seen more than half of affected schools and colleges either fully free of the dangerous concrete or on the path to removal.

The Department for Education says that Raac has been removed completely from 52 schools, while the School Rebuilding Programme means another 71 schools are in the process of being rebuilt.

A Government statement said the numbers “represent thousands of children who can now focus on learning instead of worrying about the roof above their heads, and fewer cancelled appointments, more reliable working conditions for staff, and a safer, more dignified experience for patients”.

Ms Phillipson, who is among the front runners to replace Angela Rayner as Labour’s deputy leader, said: “High-quality classrooms show every child that their education matters — and that their future matters to this government.

“We are repairing the fabric of our schools and restoring the pride pupils feel in their classrooms.

“As part of our Plan for Change, we are delivering the largest school improvement programme in a generation—moving beyond short-term fixes to create lasting benefits for pupils, teachers, and communities.”

She continued: “After years of neglect, we inherited a school estate in urgent need of repair.

“Now, with unprecedented long-term investment, we are breaking down barriers to opportunity and building schools where every child can thrive.”

There has also been £440 million of investment this year to help eradicate Raac from seven hospitals, with another 12 due to reach the milestone by March 2026.

Minister for elective care Karin Smyth said: “Our nation’s hospitals have been starved of investment and left to crumble for more than a decade.

“Patients and staff deserve safe, modern hospitals and an NHS they can rely on. Today’s progress means thousands more people can walk into NHS hospitals with confidence, knowing this government is putting safety first.

“Thanks to the record investment this government is providing, we are cleaning up the mess we inherited, ripping out potentially dangerous concrete and rebuilding our NHS.”