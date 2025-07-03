Councils to have to set targets to improve number of children ready for school

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Councils will have to agree targets to improve the number of children ready for school, under new plans to be announced by the Education Secretary.

Bridget Phillipson will decry “a national scandal” when she speaks at a Government regional improvement conference on Friday.

Ministers have previously set a target of 75% of school children being “school-ready” by 2028.

As part of the Government’s plans, Ms Phillipson will confirm that all local authorities will have to work with Whitehall to agree targets that could improve school readiness in their area.

Officials have pointed to wanting to bring down the number of children starting school in nappies or unable to hold a pencil as part of their plans.

A tool focused on school readiness data will also be launched this autumn, designed to help schools support children through their Reception year, and will be demonstrated at the conference.

Ms Phillipson is expected to tell school leaders: “How can there be a fair race to success in our society when whole groups of children start so far behind?

“Nearly half of the disadvantage gap at age 16 is already there by age 5.

“It breaks my heart that, for these children, here in our country, a quarter of the way through the 21st century, background still means destiny. It’s a national scandal.”

She will also say that, as well as Government and school leaders, “parents have responsibilities too”.

“To make sure their children arrive at school ready to learn. Whether that’s their first day in reception, or last day in year 11.”

The head of a school leaders’ union has welcomed the Government’s focus on early years but said “targets alone won’t solve the problem, and targets must not become another stick to beat schools with”.

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders’ union NAHT, said: “We hope that today’s announcement will be followed shortly with further information about the tangible actions government will take to ensure every young child and family gets the support they need.”

A poll of primary school teachers in May found that a majority believe that the Government will miss its target of three in four being ready for school in the coming years.

A poll of more than 2,500 primary school teachers in England found 80% do not think the Government is likely to meet its goal of 75% of children being “school ready” by 2028.