Gaza truce is step forward but it must only be ‘start of process’, minister says

A fragile ceasefire holding in the Middle East is a “massive step forward” but “can only be the start of a process”, a Cabinet minister said as Sir Keir Starmer prepares to meet world leaders at a summit on Gaza.

Bridget Phillipson warned there is no “cast-iron guarantee” of enduring peace and international efforts must continue to secure longer-term stability, as she defended the UK’s role in the talks.

The Education Secretary insisted Britain had played a key “behind the scenes” part in helping reach the initial stages of a peace plan as she spoke with broadcasters on Sunday morning.

It comes as the Prime Minister prepares to attend a summit chaired by Donald Trump and Egyptian president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to mark the signing of the plan on Monday.

“This of course is a massive step forward and very welcome,” the Education Secretary told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg show.

“This can only be the start of a process. We know we need to see a viable Palestinian state alongside a safe and secure Israel.

“That’s what we want to continue to be involved in making happen, and that’s why the Prime Minister is tomorrow travelling (to Egypt).”

Questioned about the scope of Britain’s contribution to the process, Ms Phillipson repeated Sir Keir’s insistence that “we have played a key role behind the scenes in shaping this”.

Asked what this contribution entailed, she told Sunday With Trevor Phillips on Sky News: “These are complex matters of diplomacy that we are involved in but we do welcome and recognise the critical role that the American government played in getting us to this point.”

Asked about the uncertainty of future peace in the region, she said: “Sadly there can be no certainty. We’re hopeful this peace can endure as they move towards the next phase of this negotiation, but no-one can give any form of absolute cast-iron guarantee.

“I wish the world were less volatile and we could do that, but we can be clear that Hamas will have no role in the reconstruction as we move towards a Palestinian state.”

Ms Phillipson also faced questions about whether her Cabinet colleague David Lammy should explicitly retract his previous claim, before Labour entered office, that Mr Trump posed a threat to world order.

Asked whether the Deputy Prime Minister had said he regretted his previous comments, she said: “I don’t know if he has or hasn’t but I know that the Deputy Prime Minister has a very strong and positive relationship with the US administration, including the vice-president.

“Previous comments he’s made on this topic don’t appear to have stood in the way of having a very good relationship with the US administration, including as foreign secretary.”

Asked whether she thought such comments should be taken back, she said: “I haven’t said that myself so I’ve got nothing to go back on.”

The Prime Minister will attend the “signing ceremony” for the Gaza peace plan on Monday, where he is expected to heap praise on Mr Trump and the diplomatic efforts of Egypt, Qatar and Turkey.

Sir Keir will pay “particular tribute” to the US leader and partners in the region for “bringing us to this point” before calling for “swift progress towards phase two”, Downing Street said.

French President Emmanuel Macron will also attend, the Elysee Palace confirmed on Saturday.

The 20-point plan brokered by the US president calls for Israel to maintain an open-ended military presence inside Gaza, along its border with Israel.

An international force, comprised largely of troops from Arab and Muslim countries, would be responsible for security inside the enclave.

The Israeli military has said it will continue to operate defensively from the roughly 50% of Gaza it still controls after pulling back to agreed-upon lines.

Under the terms of the agreement, the first phase of the plan is expected to see remaining hostages returned to their families and Palestinian prisoners released by Monday morning.

The Government has already said there are no plans to send British troops to be part of the multinational force that will monitor the truce.

Opposition critics have claimed the UK played no role in securing the ceasefire.

Shadow foreign secretary Dame Priti Patel dismissed the Prime Minister’s visit to Egypt as a “photo opportunity” on Sunday.

“I think we have to be honest (about) the fact that Britain has had no role – no role whatsoever – under Keir Starmer’s Government, in even getting to this very seismic and momentous moment,” she told the BBC.

“I think it’s extraordinary that Keir Starmer apparently is going to Egypt tomorrow when we’ve got plenty of domestic issues that he should be resolving.”

About 200 US troops have arrived in Israel, where they are expected to set up a centre to facilitate the flow of humanitarian aid and provide security assistance, the Associated Press reported on Saturday.

The Gaza war was triggered when Hamas-led militants launched a surprise attack on Israel on October 7 2023, killing some 1,200 people and taking 251 hostage.

In Israel’s ensuing offensive, more than 67,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza and nearly 170,000 wounded, according to Gaza’s Hamas-run Health Ministry, which does not differentiate between civilians and combatants but says around half the deaths were women and children.

The United Nations and many independent experts consider the ministry’s figures to be the most reliable estimate of wartime casualties.