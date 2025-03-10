Frankie Bridge hits out at ‘double standards’ for women after parenting comments

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

TV personality and singer Frankie Bridge has hit out at “double standards” for women following criticism of her parenting on social media.

The Saturdays star, 36, is married to former professional footballer Wayne Bridge and they share two sons, Parker and Carter.

She posted a statement on Instagram calling out online comments that alleged she was “the worst wife and mother” for going on holiday with her friend and fellow singer Fleur East following health struggles.

Bridge wrote: “I’ve learned to be pretty thick skinned during my years in the public eye and I deal with these comments every day.

“But these comments aren’t just directed at someone in my position. A lot of women have a similar experience in many different ways.

“As I was growing up, I feel I was very naive to the double standards set upon women, and never really felt they applied to me. I think that because I hadn’t experienced any sort of sexual harassment in the workplace, I felt I’d come out unscathed.

“When really all I needed to do was recognise the very obvious differences in expectations of a boy band and a girl band. The double standards were right there staring me in the face.”

Bridge also explained that her husband and mother encouraged her to go on holiday following her “suffering with various illnesses that became harder to ignore, they took their toll and my mental health plummeted”.

“I and everyone else around me could see I needed a break and I reluctantly took the holiday, squeezed in at a time that would cause minimal damage to the boys’ schedule and mine,” she said.

“This meant fitting in as much as possible before I went away, still be contactable and hitting the ground running when I returned.”

Bridge said that online commenters find her family set up “strange” as her husband – who retired from football in 2014 – does “most of the childcare” while she works.

She also said that it is “no secret that from the moment you’re pregnant you’re seen as fair game for unsolicited advice and it never ends”, and attacks against her did not bother her until she had children.

“I fundamentally know what is good for my family and I. I have learned with age that I am more than just my looks and that I can like one part of my body and not the other.

“I can have depression and still be happy and I don’t have to prove that to anyone else.

“I’m still learning that it’s OK to say ‘no’ and that doesn’t make me difficult. I’m working with a therapist to undo the belief that it is not my job to keep everyone happy and to be liked at all times.

She also called out social standards on women’s weight, appearance and lifestyle and career choices.

“Whilst writing these down, I realised how many of the expectations are contradictions within themselves,” Bridge also wrote.

“No wonder so many people are outraged with whatever we do. No one knows what they’re supposed to be angry at next!

“I can handle being told that I’m too fat or too thin. I’m too loud or too quiet. I can even deal with people questioning how I should be coping with my depression, but my parenting? Not so much!”

Bridge has previously discussed on ITV’s Loose Women that she found a tumour on her neck, which was “benign” and would not need treatment.

“I didn’t really take anything in so I can imagine when it is a horrible outcome – I can’t even imagine what that feels like,” she said.

She has also appeared in West End hit show 2:22 A Ghost Story, and come third on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here!