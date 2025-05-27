Victims of UK’s worst-ever road accident remembered 50 years on

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The 33 people who died following a coach crash in the Yorkshire Dales have been remembered on the 50th anniversary of what is often cited as the UK’s worst-ever road accident.

Those who died, and another 13 who were injured, were enjoying a pensioners’ day trip from Thornaby, near Middlesbrough, on a bus which left the road at Dibble’s Bridge, near Hebden, North Yorkshire, plunging 20ft and landing on its roof.

An inquest found the driver, who died in the crash, failed to negotiate the bend, which is at the bottom of a steep hill, due to faulty brakes.

A memorial service was conducted by the Bishop of Whitby on Tuesday at St Paul’s Church in Thornaby, and members of North Yorkshire Council’s executive and officers held a minute’s silence at County Hall in Northallerton.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for highways and transport Keane Duncan said: “The Dibble’s Bridge coach crash remains one of the darkest days in British motoring history.

“Our thoughts are with the families and communities forever changed by the events of that day.

“In the years since, there have been significant and welcome improvements to vehicle safety standards, including to braking systems – progress shaped partly by this tragic incident.”

Mr Duncan said: “Sadly, though, we have seen further fatalities at Dibble’s Bridge since the 1975 crash, including three cyclists who have lost their lives on the bridge’s notoriously tricky descent.

“We’ve taken key steps to help reduce the risk of further tragedies, through improved road safety measures and enhanced signage.”

Glenn Eastick, Chair of Thornaby Town Council and Mayor of Thornaby on Tees, said: “The Dibble’s Bridge coach crash was a moment that shocked the nation and left a lasting impact on our community.

“Today’s memorial at St Paul’s Church was an opportunity to remember those that sadly lost their lives 50 years ago.”

The 1975 tragedy followed an almost identical disaster at the same site 50 years earlier, when a coach crashed at Dibble’s Bridge, killing seven, in June 1925.