Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Marks and Spencer’s chief executive has lambasted a key aspect of the Windsor Framework’s final phase as "bureaucratic madness," as over 1,000 products destined for Northern Ireland will soon require "Not for EU" labelling.

Stuart Machin revealed the significant operational challenge, describing the new requirement as "yet another layer of unnecessary costs and red tape for retailers."

From next week, a substantial portion of M&S’s product range for Northern Ireland will need these specific labels affixed.

The "Not for EU" labels have been progressively introduced since the post-Brexit trading deal, known as the Windsor Framework, was agreed in 2023.

This framework was negotiated between the UK and the European Union to resolve complexities arising from the Northern Ireland Protocol, which effectively maintains Northern Ireland within the EU’s trade orbit.

The stringent labelling rules are designed to prevent goods intended for the UK market from inadvertently entering the EU single market via the Republic of Ireland.

Despite the current friction, the UK Government recently indicated its expectation for a more streamlined flow of trade once its new sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) agreement with the EU is finalised.

Marks and Spencer’s chief executive Stuart Machin revealed that more than 1,000 M&S products destined for Northern Ireland will need to have a “Not for EU” sticker affixed from next week ( M&S )

Mr Machin indicated he was hopeful that the stickers may become unnecessary following the new deal.

He took to social media on Friday to express his frustration.

“Next week sees the final phase of the Windsor Framework come into effect, adding yet another layer of unnecessary costs and red tape for food retailers like M&S. – 1000+ M&S products destined for Northern Ireland will need to have a ‘Not For EU’ label stuck on them,” he posted on the social media platform X.

“Another 400 will need to go through additional checks in the ‘Red Lane’.

“Quite frankly it’s bureaucratic madness, confusing for customers, and completely unnecessary given the UK has some of the highest food standards in the world.

“The Government’s SPS deal with the EU will be game-changing, and it can’t come soon enough!”