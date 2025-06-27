Post-Brexit food labelling branded ‘bureaucratic madness’ by M&S boss
‘Not for EU’ labels have been phased in since 2023 when the post-Brexit trading deal was agreed
Marks and Spencer’s chief executive has lambasted a key aspect of the Windsor Framework’s final phase as "bureaucratic madness," as over 1,000 products destined for Northern Ireland will soon require "Not for EU" labelling.
Stuart Machin revealed the significant operational challenge, describing the new requirement as "yet another layer of unnecessary costs and red tape for retailers."
From next week, a substantial portion of M&S’s product range for Northern Ireland will need these specific labels affixed.
The "Not for EU" labels have been progressively introduced since the post-Brexit trading deal, known as the Windsor Framework, was agreed in 2023.
This framework was negotiated between the UK and the European Union to resolve complexities arising from the Northern Ireland Protocol, which effectively maintains Northern Ireland within the EU’s trade orbit.
The stringent labelling rules are designed to prevent goods intended for the UK market from inadvertently entering the EU single market via the Republic of Ireland.
Despite the current friction, the UK Government recently indicated its expectation for a more streamlined flow of trade once its new sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) agreement with the EU is finalised.
Mr Machin indicated he was hopeful that the stickers may become unnecessary following the new deal.
He took to social media on Friday to express his frustration.
“Next week sees the final phase of the Windsor Framework come into effect, adding yet another layer of unnecessary costs and red tape for food retailers like M&S. – 1000+ M&S products destined for Northern Ireland will need to have a ‘Not For EU’ label stuck on them,” he posted on the social media platform X.
“Another 400 will need to go through additional checks in the ‘Red Lane’.
“Quite frankly it’s bureaucratic madness, confusing for customers, and completely unnecessary given the UK has some of the highest food standards in the world.
“The Government’s SPS deal with the EU will be game-changing, and it can’t come soon enough!”
