Strict post-Brexit rules for British tourists travelling to EU set to come into force

Britons travelling to Europe this autumn may have to prove they have medical insurance and a return ticket to the UK under strict new border rules.

Passengers from the UK will also need to have their fingerprints and faces scanned to cross an EU border, under the new system for arrivals into the European Union which come into force on October 12

Non-EU citizens will see stamps in their passports replaced by biometric checks under the scheme that will be rolled out over six months and fully implemented by April 2026.

Anyone who refuses to provide the biometric data will be denied entry into the EU. Dedicated booths will be set up at airports, ports, or train stations, for people to scan their fingerprints and take a photo.

On top of the new biometric requirements, UK travellers may be asked a series of questions to confirm details of their trip. These include proof of accommodation, whether they have sufficient funds, details of their medical insurance and proof of a return or onward ticket, The Times reported.

open image in gallery Lorries line up on the A20 road to use the Dover Tap contraflow system into the Eastern Dock of the Port of Dover where the cross channel port is situated with ferries departing here to go to Calais in France ( In Pictures via Getty Images )

Passengers will answer these questions at automated kiosks, but could be interviewed by a border officer if they answer no to any of the questions, the paper reported.

Since Brexit, EU border agents have already been able to ask these questions of British passport holders, but most have only probed travellers they are unsure about. Travel bodies now believe that this will change once the new scheme launches in October.

Luke Petherbridge, director of public affairs at the travel trade body Abta, said: “More people are going to be asked these questions in the future than were in the past because most EES checks [entry/exit system] will be done at a kiosk.

“Its primary function is digitising the border. If you were to answer one of these questions in a way that you know wasn’t aligned with the answer they were looking for, you would be sent to a border guard. You wouldn’t necessarily be denied entry”.

Once people have provided their biometric data, this record will be valid for three years. The new rules were meant to come into effect last November but were pushed back amid fears the new requirements could spark long queues.

The UK government has warned travellers to “be prepared to wait during busy times” when the scheme starts.

open image in gallery Eurostar passengers and holidaymakers queue to access French border controls on the British side at start of the summer holiday weekend ( In Pictures via Getty Images )

The EU is bringing in the changes to improve border security and reduce illegal migration. In 2026, the EU will also be introducing a new travel authorisation system. Under this process, UK travellers will have to apply for authorisation to enter the Schengen area, a group of 29 countries. Passengers will have to provide personal information and details about their trip and pay a 20 euro fee to be allowed to visit.

Post Brexit, Britons without the right to work or live in the EU are only able to stay for 90 days of a 180-day period.

The Home Office has been contacted for comment.