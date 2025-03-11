Gigi Hadid in new phase of ‘love’ and support with ex-partner Zayn Malik

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Model Gigi Hadid has spoken about her relationship with her former partner, the singer Zayn Malik, saying they are in a new phase of “love” and support.

The former One Direction member, 32, has a daughter, Khai, with US star Hadid, 29, after reportedly having an on-off relationship with her between 2015 and 2021.

Speaking to Vogue magazine, Hadid said their child is musical like her father, and said she and Malik have a partnership based on “love, and a feeling of camaraderie”.

She added: “There is the hard part of the world knowing this much, and thinking they know everything.

“And at the end of the day, we’re not interested in giving everyone our whole story.

“What we are interested in is raising our daughter together, with so much respect for each other, and not just as co-­parents, but what we’ve been through together.”

Hadid also said they do their “custody schedules months in advance”.

“That doesn’t mean that it doesn’t change here and there, but we help each other out and have each other’s backs,” she added.

In 2021, Bradford-born Malik pleaded no contest to claims of harassment in the US, after being accused of shoving Hadid’s mother into a dresser.

He did not admit the charges, but chose not to fight them and was ordered to go on probation and complete an anger management class.

Hadid also spoke to Vogue about her relationship with Bradley Cooper, the multiple Oscar-nominated actor, director, writer and producer, whom she has reportedly dated since 2023.

She said The Hangover and Silver Linings Playbook star, 50, “has opened me up to going to the theatre more, and that’s something that’s so nice to bring back into my life”.

Hadid also said that she respects “him so much as a creative”, and she feels “really lucky” to be with him.

She said: “I feel that he gives so much to me: encouragement and, just, belief. For those people you admire to encourage you, it can create so much belief in yourself.

“Like, what’s the worst thing if I auditioned for this? You jump and take the leap.”

Hadid has appeared as herself in Netflix comedy show Never Have I Ever, and hosted the streaming platform’s competition series Next In Fashion, with Queer Eye’s Tan France.

She began her modelling career aged two after being discovered by Guess co-founder, the Moroccan-born fashion designer Paul Marciano, and has worked for Versace, Chanel, Fendi, Marc Jacobs and others.

Malik released his fourth album, Room Under The Stairs, which focuses on his personal journey, healing and growth, last year, and has begun touring the UK and elsewhere.

During his concerts in the UK, he paid tribute to his late bandmate Liam Payne, who died last year.

They rose to fame alongside Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson on The X Factor in 2010, when they formed a boy band on the ITV reality show.