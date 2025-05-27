Overnight fire destroys Bournemouth beach huts

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Several beach huts on the seafront in Bournemouth have been destroyed in an overnight fire.

Fire crews were called to East Beach on Bournemouth seafront at around 1.20am where a blaze had engulfed the huts and part of the cliff.

Despite the efforts of the emergency services, seven of the huts were destroyed and two others were damaged.

The crews were able to extinguish the fire within two hours and an investigation is now underway.

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole (BCP) Council said it was now possible to access the site but urged the public to stay away from the huts while teams carry out work.

Social media users shared footage of massive fires consuming the beach huts while smoke clouds rose.

One of the huts damaged in the fire, Beach Hut 2359, is the first municipal beach hut in the UK, according to a blue plaque on its exterior.

It was one of 29 beach huts in the areas that are set to be demolished for £9m worth of repairs.

BCP council said it is reviewing CCTV footage of the area as part of its investigation.

“We thank the fire service for their swift response, as well as residents and visitors for their understanding and cooperation with the safety measures in place around the site of the fire,” a statement from the council said.

A statement from Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to East Beach, Undercliff Drive, Bournemouth at 1.20am this morning (27 May) for a fire involving multiple beach huts.

“Crews attended from Springbourne, Westbourne and Redhill Park, together with the aerial ladder platform from Westbourne. They found nine huts well alight, as well as an area of cliff approx 25m x 15m.

“Two main jets and four hose reel jets were used to extinguish the fire, and the stop was at 2.50am.

“The scene was handed over to BCP Council, and investigations will continue today into what caused the fire.”