Volunteer ‘force’ to launch uniformed ‘safety’ patrols of Bournemouth

Volunteers in Bournemouth have set up a uniformed “force” to patrol the streets of the Dorset seaside resort in a bid to keep “communities safe”.

Safeguard Force, whose volunteers will wear branded bibs, has said it aims to create “safer, more supportive communities by providing visible, compassionate and non-confrontational patrols” which are set to start on Monday, August 11.

The move follows two high-profile murder cases in the town as well as the local police force having to introduce dispersal powers on the seafront after a disturbance involving a “large group of people” on June 30 which left a teenage girl and two officers injured.

Posting on Facebook, the group said: “This isn’t the government. This isn’t the police. This is us – people from the community, helping people in the community.

“Volunteers from all walks of life, giving up their time to keep our streets safer for everyone.

“You’ll see Safeguard Force out and about across Bournemouth, Boscombe, the beaches, gardens, and surrounding areas, wearing our uniform with pride and patrolling with purpose.”

It adds: “At Safeguard Force, our mission is to create safer, more supportive communities by providing visible, compassionate, and non-confrontational patrols that deter harm, promote wellbeing, and protect the most vulnerable members of society.

“We exist not to police, but to protect – with empathy, vigilance, and a strong sense of duty to one another.”

Superintendent Pete Browning, of Dorset Police, said the group was not endorsed by the force and it was engaging with them to ensure they “operate within the law”.

He said: “Dorset Police is aware of a group of volunteers operating under the title of Safeguard Force who is seeking to carry out uniformed patrols in Bournemouth.

“While the group hadn’t engaged with us before launching, we have since reached out to them and had discussions about their plans, policies and process.

“As a result, we have asked to have further discussions with them in relation to their operating model, including reassurances around vetting processes, equipment carried, training provided and safeguarding policies.

“As a partnership, together with our local authority colleagues and others, we are continuing to assess the information, risks and opportunities community groups can bring.

“Therefore we are not in a position to support or endorse the group or their activities at this time. We will continue to engage with the organiser to ensure that they operate within the law.

“We would take the opportunity to remind the public that there are existing voluntary roles including the Special Constabulary, street pastors and various watch schemes available where members of the public can make a difference to their communities.

“These roles ensure that volunteers are appropriately vetted, trained and tasked in accordance with the law.”

In March, Nasen Saadi was jailed for life to serve a minimum of 39 years at Winchester Crown Court for the murder of Amie Gray and attempted murder of Leanne Miles on Bournemouth beach on May 24 2024.

And in January 2023, Afghan asylum seeker Lawangeen Abdulrahimzai was jailed for life to serve a minimum of 29 years at Salisbury Crown Court for the murder of 21-year-old Thomas Roberts outside a Subway takeaway shop in Bournemouth in March 2022.