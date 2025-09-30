Criminal investigations launched as part of crackdown on unlicensed Botox

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Criminal investigations have been launched as part of a crackdown on unlicensed Botox products, the medicines regulator said after it found untrained sellers offering treatments in bedrooms and kitchens.

The Medicine and Healthcare Products Regulator Agency (MHRA) said it launched a number of investigations following a spike in hospital admissions believed to be linked to the use of unlicensed botulinum toxin products, often referred to as Botox.

Dozens of cases of botulism were confirmed over the summer, with people left “seriously ill” as a result.

Botulism is a rare and potentially life-threatening condition which can cause paralysis.

Between June 4 and August 6, there were 41 confirmed cases of botulism reported across the North East, East Midlands, East of England, North West, and Yorkshire and Humber.

The MHRA’s Criminal Enforcement Unit reported that it has seen evidence of some practitioners, who are often untrained, obtaining unlicensed botulinum toxin products illegally and offering injections in “unsafe, unregulated settings”.

This includes bedrooms, kitchens, hair salons and through mobile beauty services.

It said that people are often “lured in by adverts on social media promising quick, cheap results”.

The regulator warned that anyone caught selling or supplying unlicensed botulinum toxin faces up to two years in prison and unlimited fines.

Andy Morling, head of the MHRA’s Criminal Enforcement Unit, said: “Criminals are exploiting the popularity of cosmetic treatments by peddling dangerous, unlicensed products, putting profit before safety.

“Anyone involved in the supply of unlicensed botulinum toxin – whether through organised networks or informal sales from kitchen tables, hair salons, or via social media – is breaking the law and endangering lives.

“The 41 individuals we’ve seen between June and August left seriously ill represent the devastating human cost of this trade.

“We are working across the country to identify those responsible, seize illegal products, and bring cases to court.

“We use the full range of our enforcement powers and techniques to shut down these operations and bring offenders to justice.”