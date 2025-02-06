Camilla hails efforts of health staff in supporting sexual assault victims

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Queen has praised the “brilliant” efforts of health workers and other staff supporting sexual assault victims at a specialist centre she officially opened.

Camilla launched the purpose-built Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) in Exeter after touring the building, and following a private meeting with a survivor described the “difference” the service had made to her life.

She told the staff assembled for a plaque unveiling marking her visit: “You do a brilliant job I think, you shouldn’t go unrecognised.

“All of you working together do make such a difference to so many women, children and men over the country.

“I don’t know what they would do without these SARCS, they would still be there. They would have no-one to help them and they wouldn’t be in the place some of them are now.

“Talking to one of the survivors, the difference it made her life – I don’t think you realise just quite how needed you are.”

During her visit, the Queen was shown forensic medical examination suites and clinical rooms, and chatted to staff who provide critical forensic and therapeutic care to those using the service.

Paediatrician Dr Anna Law showed her the room filled with toys where children using the service were met with family members, and Camilla said: “Well, it’s unfortunate it’s needed so much – so many children, through.”

The Queen has a long-term interest in supporting victims of sexual assault and a number of years ago she championed the idea of washbags for those attacked, an idea that has recently been revived.

The relaunch of the Wash Bags Project has seen In Kind Direct, a charity founded in 1996 by the King when he was Prince of Wales, come on board as the distribution partner for this initiative, alongside Boots, which continues to provide the wash bags and contents.

The Queen also visited CoLab on Thursday, a multi-agency health and wellbeing hub that supports people in need in Exeter.

While there, Camilla met with staff and service users, including domestic abuse survivors who have been helped to turn their lives around.

One service user, who was visibly emotional after discussing her journey, was pulled in for a photograph by the Queen.

Camilla praised the team for their work, saying they were doing “such a good job”.

Afnan Tellesy, 37, a service user, said CoLab had helped her go on a journey and thanked the Queen for recognising their work and her compassion.

Speaking to reporters, she said: “It shows recognition for the CoLab women and what they’re doing – as a recipient of their tireless work it has been amazing.

“She’s great advocate for women, it’s a privilege to be invited to meet her.

“I’m proud of all the ladies that are in this room and also how far I’ve come.

“I’ve got my forever home and I’m still on my journey, but I know they’re here and without that I think I would literally not be here.”

Fiona Carden, the CEO of CoLab, said: “It’s wonderful that someone with so much power is able to raise the profile of CoLab and challenge the stigma around domestic violence.

“She’s clearly very passionate and that came across in her interactions with people.

“She was talking to women who are the beneficiaries of services and for them to be able to be witnessed in that way – to say they feel valued – for someone like Her Majesty to step into that space and listen to them is extraordinary.

“She listened to what the women were saying and their stories, fundamentally that is itself quite powerful and really validating.”