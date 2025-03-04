Urgent Boots paracetamol recall after packets found to contain a different drug

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Boots has urgently warned customers not to take one of its own-brand paracetamols and return any packets to stores immediately.

The product has been recalled over a ‘packaging error,’ with the high street pharmacy confirming that a batch of its 500mg tablets has been incorrectly labelled.

The drug, which costs under a pound, is packaged incorrectly as its inner packs say the product is actually 300mg tablets of aspirin. Although also an everyday painkiller, aspirin can be risky for some, especially those with stomach-related issues.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) issued the recall alert on Tuesday alongside the notice from Boots.

open image in gallery The Boots 500mg paracetamol product with incorrectly labelled contents ( Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency )

Both have since confirmed that the packages actually contain the correct drug – 500mg paracetamol – but that there was a labelling error. Nevertheless, customers are advised to return any affected products, which they can spot by checking the batch number.

If the product has a batch number reading 241005, then it should stop being used immediately and can be returned for a full refund.

The recall notice from Boots said: “We can confirm that the tablets are Paracetamol. The foil is the incorrect packaging. If you have bought the product as detailed below, please return the product to your local Boots store for a full refund with or without a receipt.”

Dr Stephanie Millican, MHRA Deputy Director Benefit Risk Evaluation, said: “Patient safety is always our priority. It is vitally important that you check the packaging of your Boots Paracetamol 500mg Tablets 16s, and if the batch number is 241005, you should stop using the product and return it to a Boots store for a full refund.

“If you are unsure which pack you have purchased or have taken Boots Paracetamol 500mg Tablets and experienced any side effects, seek advice from a healthcare professional.

“Please report any suspected adverse reactions via the MHRA's Yellow Card scheme.

“If you have any questions or require further advice, please seek advice from your pharmacist or other relevant healthcare professional.”