‘Unchecked free trade’ of drugs at Boomtown could lead to more deaths, coroner warns

A coroner has highlighted concerns over an "unchecked, open and free trade" of drugs at a music festival after a a 22-year-old bought MDMA at the festival and died.

Benjamin Buckfield, 22, took MDMA at Boomtown last summer, both in powder and pill form.

He collapsed at the festival, near Winchester, and was taken to hospital where he died on August 11 "due to the toxic effects of the drugs", an inquest found.

Now, a coroner has called on Boomtown and Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary to take action to prevent more deaths.

Nicholas Walker, area coroner for Hampshire, Portsmouth and Southampton, said in his report that he has "taken into account" the changes made by the festival and the police force for Boomtown 2025, which is due to kick off on Wednesday.

Mr Walker said: "I heard evidence that illegal drugs were freely available to purchase at the festival.

"One of Ben's friends described how dealers would walk through the campsites shouting the names of the drugs they were offering to supply.

"I was told this took place as regularly as every 20 minutes and that they saw nothing done to try and disrupt this trade.

"I am concerned that an unchecked, open and free trade in unlawful drugs will create a risk of future deaths."

He continued: "I heard evidence that those found bringing unlawful drugs in to Boomtown are not ejected from the site unless they are considered to be carrying quantities that are consistent with being a drug dealer, or they have associated dealer paraphernalia.

"Those who are found in possession of unlawful drugs who are not considered to be dealers have their drugs confiscated and are allowed entry on to site.

"I am concerned that as a consequence there is no disincentive for festival-goers who attempt to take drugs in to Boomtown and that the policy gives rise to a situation where those who have had drugs taken from them will want to replace them.

"I am concerned that these factors give rise to a demand for, and a market in, the sale of illegal drugs at Boomtown.

"I heard evidence from a senior officer of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary who was Gold Commander for Boomtown who also expressed a concerned about this policy.

"I am concerned that this, combined, with the first concern, give rise to risk of future death."

The festival and police, who must respond to the report by September 26, have been approached for comment.