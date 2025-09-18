Meet the first endangered baby bonobo born at UK zoo

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An endangered bonobo, a primate which is considered the closest living relative of a human, has successfully given birth this week at a UK zoo.

The baby was welcomed into the world on 11 September at Twycross Zoo in Leicestershire by first-time mother Yuli.

Bonobos, which share more than 98 per cent of DNA with humans, are listed on the International Union for Conservation of Nature red list of threatened species. Their population in the wild is deteriorating thanks to human dangers such as poaching and deforestation.

open image in gallery Twycross Zoo welcomed a baby bonobo into the world on 11 September ( Adam Kay )

This birth, therefore, marks a significant moment for global conservation efforts in preventing this species from going extinct. Twycross is the only UK zoo to care for this species and is home to 10 per cent of the European population.

Dr Rebecca Biddle, chief conservation officer at Twycross Zoo, said: “The birth of this baby bonobo is a truly extraordinary moment, not just for Twycross Zoo, but globally.

“Bonobos are humans’ closest living relatives, yet they remain one of the most endangered and least understood apes on Earth. Every birth is a true milestone and a powerful reminder of what can be achieved when zoos work together.

“The arrival of this baby is not just a joyful sign of hope, but a vital step forward to ensuring bonobos have a future for generations to come.”

open image in gallery The baby bonobo can already be seen by visitors, where he remains safely in his mother’s arms ( Adam Kay )

The 11-year-old ape Yuli arrived at the zoo from Vallée Des Singes in France as part of the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria conservation programme in 2023. The programme’s aim is to create a genetically diverse and healthy population of the species in zoo care, in support of their wild counterparts.

Bonobos are fascinating creatures because they uniquely live in matriarchal societies, unlike other primate structures, which are usually dominated by a male leader.

The baby bonobo can already be seen by visitors, where he remains safely in his mother’s arms, offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to witness one of the rarest newborns in the world, the zoo said.