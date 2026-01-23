Tributes paid to ‘best big brother’ who died in Greater Manchester car crash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The family of a teenager who died in a head-on crash in Greater Manchester have paid tribute to him saying he “never failed to put a smile on anyone’s face”.

Mohammad Danyaal Asghar-Ali, 19, died when a red Seat Leon he was a passenger in collided with a Citroen C4 Picasso taxi on Wigan Road, Bolton, in the early hours of Sunday, January 11.

Three other people were killed in the collision.

The driver and another passenger in the Seat who died were named by Greater Manchester Police as Mohammed Jibrael Mukhtar, 18, and Farhan Patel, 18.

The driver of the taxi, who was also killed, was named as Masrob Ali, 54.

In a tribute released via police, Mr Asghar-Ali’s mother said: “Danyaal was my heart, my soul, my everything. He was the one who taught me how to be a mother, my first born, my baby.

“I can’t express the emptiness he has left inside me. I keep having to remind myself that I will never see his smile, never hear his laugh, never get to hug him ever again.

“Danyaal was such a good boy; he gave love and respect to everyone. He never failed to put a smile on anyone’s face.

“He was his dad’s best friend, and this tragedy has left his dad broken.”

Danyaal’s sister said: “It’s incredibly tough to come to terms with the fact that Danyaal isn’t here anymore.

open image in gallery Mohammad Danyaal Asghar-Ali was described as someone who made “any room brighter the moment he walked in” ( GMP/PA Wire )

“The memories of our shared moments, the laughter, and his silly jokes feel so vivid, like it was just yesterday. He wasn’t just my brother; he was my best friend.

“Danyaal had this incredible gift for making any room brighter the moment he walked in. His smile alone could change the atmosphere.

“He was always the best big brother, a constant presence through everything, never leaving my side when I felt alone.”

Danyaal’s other sister said he “left a positive mark wherever he went”, adding “even the dullest room would feel brighter when he walked in”.

She said: “He was always joking and laughing, and somehow his laugh was funnier than the joke itself. His smile was my favourite.”

Danyaal’s brother said he was “the funniest person”, adding he inspired him.

Five passengers from both vehicles were injured and remain in hospital.

In the Citroen, a 29-year-old woman suffered potentially life-threatening injuries and a 28-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man suffered serious injuries. A 29-year-old man suffered minor injuries.

An 18-year-old man, who was also a passenger in the Seat, suffered minor injuries.