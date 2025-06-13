Sisters who died in Air India crash wanted to roam the world, cousin says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sisters from London who died in the Air India plane crash had an “amazing aura” and wanted to “roam around the world”, their cousin has said.

Dhir and Heer Baxi, both in their early 20s, were returning home to the UK on the Boeing 787 Dreamliner on Thursday when it crashed after surprising their grandmother for her birthday.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Ishan Baxi, a cousin who lives in Ahmedabad, said both women knew “what is right and what is wrong”.

Heer worked a product manager and “loved statistics and finance”, while Dhir was a fashion designer who had studied at Parsons Paris art and design school, Mr Baxi said.

He said: “They both had aspirations to be successful enough to roam around the world like tension-free along with the parents, and they had proclivity towards modernisation without changing traditional values.

“Right now no one is able to come (to) terms because they both came here just to celebrate grandma’s birthday but, see, the tragedy – they came, they celebrated and they both left the world, everything is vanished right in front of our eyes.

“I am unable to control my tears even now also just because I was close to them, you just imagine what emotions parents are going through right now and think about guilt the grandma would feel right now,” Mr Baxi added.

“I just want God to bless those souls, all dreams, promises, aspirations vanished in seconds.”

Mr Baxi said the family are “not ready to accept” that the women were “gone” and that their grandmother is “in shock”.

The plane struck a medical college as it crashed in a fireball on Thursday, killing 241 people on board.

Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, who is 40 years old and from the UK, is believed to be the only survivor.