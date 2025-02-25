Body of missing businessman ‘found in sack of pineapples’ in Kenya

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Investigations are continuing after the body of a Scottish businessman who went missing in Kenya more than a week ago was reportedly found in a sack of pineapples.

Campbell Scott was last seen attending a conference at the JW Marriot Hotel in Nairobi on February 16.

His body was found in a sack of pineapples in a forest around 66 miles south-east of Nairobi at the weekend, according to reports, and his hands were said to have been tied.

Local media reported two people have been arrested as investigations continue, and a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

Local administrator Thomas Maitha, Kivani location chief, told Kenya’s The Standard newspaper: “He appeared to have been tortured.

“The body, which was in bad state, prompted us to escalate the matter further.

“In addition to the physical injuries, the killer(s) had tied his hands from the back, and stuffed the body in the sack which had been packed with ripe pineapples.”

Mr Campbell, believed to be from Dunfermline in Fife, was a senior director at credit scoring firm Fico.

His employer said police have identified a body and are investigating.

A spokesperson said: “Fico can confirm that Nairobi police have identified the body of Campbell Scott, a Fico employee.

“Campbell went missing last Sunday while on a business trip to Nairobi. We are not sharing further details as the investigation is in the hands of the police.

“We are devastated by this tragic news. Campbell was a leader in our international Scores business.

“He joined Fico in 2014 and was instrumental in introducing Scores to new markets and growing our business with existing partnerships.

“We mourn his passing and will miss his humour and kindness.

“Our thoughts are with Campbell’s family and friends.”

A Foreign Office spokesperson said: “We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Kenya and are in contact with the local authorities.”

Kenya’s National Police Service has been contacted for comment.