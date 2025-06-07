Body found by police investigating disappearance of woman

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A body has been found by police in the search for a Colombian woman who disappeared after leaving her east London home.

Yajaira Castro Mendez, 46, was reported missing to the Metropolitan Police on May 31 having left her home in Ilford on the morning of May 29.

Her family has been told about the discovery of the body, which was found during searches in Hampshire’s Bolderwood area on Saturday, but formal identification has yet to be made.

Detective Inspector Jay Gregory, who is leading the investigation, said: “This is a very sad development in the investigation and our thoughts are very much with Yajaira’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

“We continue to appeal to anyone with information that could assist the investigation to please come forward.”

A post-mortem examination has yet to take place.

The police said a man who was known to Ms Castro Mendez appeared in court on Friday charged with her murder and was remanded into custody.

Her disappearance was initially treated as a missing person investigation led by local officers.

The investigation was then transferred to the Met’s Specialist Crime Command on June 5, after a range of extensive further inquiries suggested she had come to harm.

Police were at a scene in Gray’s Inn Road, Camden, on Friday as part of their investigation.