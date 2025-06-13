Body found in wooded area identified as missing teenager

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police have confirmed a body found in a wooded area has been formally identified as that of teenager Cole Cooper, who was missing for four weeks.

The 19-year-old was reported missing by his family on May 9, and his body was found on June 6 near Banknock, Falkirk, where he was from.

The death is being treated as unexplained and police said extensive inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

The teenager was seen on CCTV around 6am on May 4 on Cumbernauld Road in Longcroft, Falkirk, when he tried unsuccessfully to access his father’s home.

A school friend reported seeing him around 8.45pm on May 7, on Glasgow Road, at the junction with Cumbernauld Road in Longcroft.

A massive search, involving marine and air units was launched, and police carried out door-to-door inquiries.

Police said on Friday that the body has been formally identified as Mr Cooper.

As they continue inquiries, police are appealing for CCTV from the wider Banknock area, particularly close to the A803 Kilsyth Road, between May 4 and May 7, and for information from anyone in the area around that time.

This weekend, CCTV reviews and further house-to-house inquiries will continue to establish Mr Cooper’s last movements, led by a team of detectives.

Floral tributes have been left near where his body was found, including a sign reading “Justice4Cole”. A vigil has been planned for Sunday evening at the Glenskirlie Hotel in Banknock.

Chief Inspector Alex Hatrick said: “My thoughts are with Cole’s family and friends at this time and officers will continue to offer them support.

“As our inquiries progress, we are ensuring the family is kept informed with all aspects of the investigation.

“A dedicated team of detectives is working to piece together Cole’s movements leading up to his death.

“Again, I would urge people to think back and please contact police with any information, no matter how small it might seem.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting incident number 828 of Friday May 9.