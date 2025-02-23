Body found in search for missing young runner
Durham Constabulary said a body was found in a very remote area in Teesdale on Sunday morning.
A body has been found in the search for a young runner who went missing five days ago.
Jenny Hall, 23, was last seen leaving her home in Tow Law, County Durham, just after 3pm on Tuesday.
Durham Constabulary said a body was found in a very remote area in Teesdale on Sunday morning and there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.
While formal identification has not yet taken place, Ms Hall’s family have been notified and are being supported by specialist officers, the force added.
A file will be prepared for the coroner.
Ms Hall’s car, a red Ford Focus, was found on Wednesday parked on the B6278, near remote moorland between Eggleston and Stanhope.
Specialist drones and sniffer dogs were used in the search for Ms Hall, while mountain rescue teams also helped.