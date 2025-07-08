Body found in woods confirmed as that of Coventry woman Reanne Coulson

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A body found during a search of woodland last month is that of Coventry woman Reanne Coulson, detectives have confirmed.

Officers said the body had been formally identified as that of the 34-year-old, whose disappearance sparked a murder inquiry after she failed to contact relatives on her birthday in mid-June.

West Midlands Police said in a statement on Tuesday: “Today we can sadly confirm that the body found in Binley Woods is that of Reanne Coulson.

“Reanne, aged 34, had last been seen in May, and her disappearance led to a major investigation to find her.

“As a result of information received, a woman’s body was found on June 27.

“Today she was formally identified as Reanne. We have spoken to Reanne’s family, and are continuing to support them. We are carrying out further inquiries to establish how Reanne died.”

Mohammed Durnion, aged 42, appeared in court last week charged with murder, while a second suspect, a 38-year-old man, has been charged with assisting an offender.

Both defendants have now been remanded in custody to appear at Warwick Crown Court later this month.

Detective Superintendent Jim Munro, who is leading the investigation, said: “We are continuing to do all we can to support Reanne’s family at this awful time, and our thoughts remain firmly with them.

“The investigation is continuing and I still really want to hear from anyone with information that might help us as we continue to work tirelessly to get answers for Reanne’s family.”