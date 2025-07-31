Bodies of man and woman found on rocks below cliffs at seaside beauty spot
Discovery at Whitby Abbey made by member of public on Wednesday evening
The bodies of a man and a woman have been found on rocks below cliffs at a seaside beauty spot.
The discovery was made by a member of the public, who called police after spotting the pair at the bottom of a cliff in Whitby in North Yorkshire on Wednesday evening.
Emergency service teams were alerted at 7.16pm and rushed to the scene at Whitby Abbey.
With the tide coming in fast, the coastguard, a helicopter and ambulance crews managed to recover the bodies by 8.24pm. Paramedics then confirmed the pair had died and the bodies were taken to hospital by ambulance.
North Yorkshire Police said officers have been attempting to trace the next of kin of the man and woman.
Meanwhile, the investigation continues into the circumstances of the deaths for a coroner’s report.
In a statement released late on Wednesday, the force said: “Emergency service teams have been involved in the recovery of two bodies from beneath the cliff at Whitby Abbey on Wednesday 30 July evening.
Witnesses to the incident or anyone with information that could assist officers are urged to call North Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 12250141734.