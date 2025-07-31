Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Bodies of man and woman found on rocks below cliffs at seaside beauty spot

Discovery at Whitby Abbey made by member of public on Wednesday evening

Tara Cobham
Thursday 31 July 2025 05:25 EDT
Emergency service teams were alerted at 7.16pm and rushed to Whitby Abbey
Emergency service teams were alerted at 7.16pm and rushed to Whitby Abbey (Google Maps)

The bodies of a man and a woman have been found on rocks below cliffs at a seaside beauty spot.

The discovery was made by a member of the public, who called police after spotting the pair at the bottom of a cliff in Whitby in North Yorkshire on Wednesday evening.

Emergency service teams were alerted at 7.16pm and rushed to the scene at Whitby Abbey.

With the tide coming in fast, the coastguard, a helicopter and ambulance crews managed to recover the bodies by 8.24pm. Paramedics then confirmed the pair had died and the bodies were taken to hospital by ambulance.

North Yorkshire Police said officers have been attempting to trace the next of kin of the man and woman.

Meanwhile, the investigation continues into the circumstances of the deaths for a coroner’s report.

In a statement released late on Wednesday, the force said: “Emergency service teams have been involved in the recovery of two bodies from beneath the cliff at Whitby Abbey on Wednesday 30 July evening.

“A member of the public called the police at 7.16pm after spotting a man and woman on the rocks below.

“With the tide coming in fast, the Coastguard coordinated a helicopter recovery to ambulance crews near Whitby Abbey. This was completed at 8.24pm.

“Paramedics confirmed the deaths, and the bodies have been taken to hospital by ambulance.

“Police are on with tracing the next of kin of the man and woman while the investigation continues into the circumstances of the sudden deaths for a coroner’s report.”

Witnesses to the incident or anyone with information that could assist officers are urged to call North Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 12250141734.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in