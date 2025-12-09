Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British punk-rap duo Bob Vylan has launched defamation proceedings against Irish national broadcaster RTE, alleging the broadcaster engaged in defamation by claiming the band's lead singer led antisemitic chants during a Glastonbury performance.

The group had performed at Dublin’s Vicar Street last month.

The band, known for their politically charged lyrics, gained significant attention when frontman Pascal Robinson-Foster led a chant of "death, death to the IDF" during a BBC livestreamed performance at the Glastonbury Festival in Somerset in June.

High Court records show that legal documents were filed on Monday by Phoenix Law, acting on behalf of both Robinson-Foster and drummer Wade Laurence George.

open image in gallery Bob Vylan performing on the West Holts Stage, during the Glastonbury Festival ( PA Wire )

The firm stated: "The proceedings arise from a broadcast aired by RTE News following Bob Vylan’s performance at Glastonbury Festival on June 28 2025. During this broadcast, comments were made alleging that the lead singer of Bob Vylan led antisemitic chants. These allegations are categorically denied by our clients and are entirely untrue."

Phoenix Law further clarified that Bob Vylan had made statements expressing support for Palestinian self-determination and criticising military actions by the Israel Defence Forces (IDF). It asserted that the comments did not target Jewish people or express hatred towards any group, concluding: "The comments made were politically charged but not antisemitic in nature."

Solicitor Darragh Mackin, representing the duo, said: "Our clients are no stranger to utilising their freedom of expression to speak out against the genocide in Gaza.

“There is however a fundamental distinction between speaking critically about the role of the Israeli state forces, and being antisemitic. The former is speech within the confines of political expression, whereas the latter is a form of hatred directed towards Jewish people."

RTE has stated it does not comment on legal proceedings.

Last month, the Metropolitan Police confirmed that they will take “no further action” over chants at a performance by the group in London.

open image in gallery The singer of punk duo Bob Vylan has attended a voluntary police interview in November ( PA Wire )

An investigation was launched by after a video emerged allegedly showing singer Bobby Vylan, whose real name is Pascal Robinson-Foster, saying “death to the IDF (Israel Defence Forces)” at a gig at Alexandra Palace in May.

Bob Vylan was supporting singer Iggy Pop at the time.