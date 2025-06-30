BBC regrets not pulling Bob Vylan Glastonbury live stream

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The BBC has expressed regret at not pulling the live stream of Bob Vylan’s performance during Glastonbury on Saturday, saying the “antisemitic sentiments” expressed by the group were “utterly unacceptable”.

The corporation has come under fire after rapper Bobby Vylan – of the rap punk duo – led crowds at the festival’s West Holts Stage in chants of “free, free Palestine” and “death, death to the IDF (Israel Defence Forces)”.

Following the performance, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer criticised the chants as “appalling hate speech” and on Monday broadcasting regulator Ofcom said it is “very concerned” about the live stream.

In a statement, the BBC said: “Millions of people tuned in to enjoy Glastonbury this weekend across the BBC’s output but one performance within our livestreams included comments that were deeply offensive. The BBC respects freedom of expression but stands firmly against incitement to violence.

“The antisemitic sentiments expressed by Bob Vylan were utterly unacceptable and have no place on our airwaves. We welcome Glastonbury’s condemnation of the performance.

“The performance was part of a live stream of the West Holts stage on BBC iPlayer.

“The judgment on Saturday to issue a warning on screen while streaming online was in line with our editorial guidelines.

“In addition, we took the decision not to make the performance available on demand. The team were dealing with a live situation, but with hindsight we should have pulled the stream during the performance. We regret this did not happen.”

The BBC said in light of the performance, they would be looking at their guidance around live events so “we can be sure teams are clear on when it is acceptable to keep output on air”.

Ofcom said the BBC “clearly has questions to answer”, adding: “We have been speaking to the BBC over the weekend and we are obtaining further information as a matter of urgency, including what procedures were in place to ensure compliance with its own editorial guidelines.”

Avon and Somerset Police on Monday launched a criminal investigation into the performances of Bob Vylan and Belfast rap group Kneecap at the festival after reviewing video footage and audio recordings, with a senior detective appointed to lead it.

A police spokesman said: “This has been recorded as a public order incident at this time while our inquiries are at an early stage. The investigation will be evidence-led and will closely consider all appropriate legislation, including relating to hate crimes.”.

A member of Kneecap, who performed on the West Holts stage in the slot directly after Bob Vylan, suggested fans “start a riot” at his bandmate’s forthcoming court appearance related to a terrorism charge.

In addition, during their performance, a member of Kneecap also said “f*** Keir Starmer” on stage after the Prime Minister called for the band not to play at the festival.

Glastonbury Festival itself also condemned the chants by Bob Vylan, saying in a statement on Sunday they were “appalled by the statements” made on stage.

A statement on Instagram said: “Their chants very much crossed a line and we are urgently reminding everyone involved in the production of the festival that there is no place at Glastonbury for antisemitism, hate speech or incitement to violence.”

The duo are set to go on a US tour in October.

Following Glastonbury, the US ambassador to the UK, Warren Stephens, said: “The antisemitic chants led by Bob Vylan at Glastonbury were a disgrace.

“There should be no place for this hateful incitement or tolerance of antisemitism in the UK.”

Bob Vylan, who formed in Ipswich in 2017, have released four albums addressing issues to do with racism, masculinity and class.

Bobby Vylan’s real name is Pascal Robinson-Foster, 34, according to reports.

In a statement posted to Instagram, Vylan said: “Teaching our children to speak up for the change they want and need is the only way that we make this world a better place.

“As we grow older and our fire starts to possibly dim under the suffocation of adult life and all its responsibilities, it is incredibly important that we encourage and inspire future generations to pick up the torch that was passed to us.”