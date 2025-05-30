New appeal launched a week after police officer seriously injured in crash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A fresh appeal for information has been launched a week after a police officer was seriously injured in a car crash in Buckinghamshire.

Pc Christopher Miller sustained life-threatening injuries and remains in hospital in a critical condition, after the incident on the B416 Bells Hill at around 10.20pm on May 22.

Thames Valley Police carried out checks with drivers at the scene of the crash on Thursday to ask if they saw anything on the night of the incident.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Superintendent Will Crowther said: “Last night we carried out checks with drivers on the B416 Bells Hill, a week on from the scene of the road traffic collision that left Pc Christopher Miller with life-threatening injuries.

“We spoke to a number of motorists travelling along the route to ask if they recall seeing anything on the evening of 22 May.

“I want to use this opportunity to continue to appeal to anyone who has information or footage from the area but is yet to contact the force to please come forward.

“The vehicle involved was a white BMW, which will have been damaged after the incident.

“We are keen to understand where the white BMW was before and after the incident, so if you saw the vehicle or anyone in the vehicle, please contact us.

“If you saw any other vehicles that caught your attention in the area that night we would also be keen to hear from you.

“If you have any information or footage from the area then please contact us via our website or by calling 101, quoting investigation number 43250252869.

“I appreciate that sometimes people don’t want to speak directly to police.

“Therefore, if you want to remain anonymous you can still provide information via independent charity Crimestoppers.

“They have a website where you can leave information or you can call them on 0800 555 111.”

Deputy Chief Constable Ben Snuggs said: “Thames Valley Police has been shocked by the news of Pc Christopher Miller being seriously injured while carrying out his duties as a police officer.

“Pc Miller’s family continue to be supported by our specially trained family liaison officers.

“Everyone within the force is thinking of Pc Miller, his family and colleagues within our Roads Policing Unit.

“As a force, we continue to support each other through this difficult time.”

Simranjit Kajla, 28, of Lydford Avenue, Slough, has been charged with one count each of attempted murder, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, and using a motor vehicle on a road without insurance.

He appeared at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday and was remanded in custody to appear at Reading Crown Court on June 23.

Three other people were arrested in connection with the crash.

A 38-year-old man from Slough, who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and causing serious injury by dangerous driving, has been released on police bail until August 23.

A 43-year-old man from Slough, who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice, has been released under investigation.

A 37-year-old woman from Slough, who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice, has been released on police bail until August 25.