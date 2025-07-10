Two arrested after care home crash leaves eight in hospital

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two men have been arrested after a car collided into a care home during a police pursuit leaving eight residents requiring hospital treatment, a force has said.

It happened at around 9.40pm on Wednesday, when Northumbria Police officers were following a BMW in Sunderland that had been reported stolen in Newcastle around 20 minutes before.

The car crashed into Highcliffe Care Home in Witherwack, Sunderland, causing structural damage and meaning the building had to be evacuated.

Northumbria Police said: “Emergency services attended where all residents and staff were brought to safety, with eight residents being taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

“The building was evacuated as a precaution, with temporary accommodation arranged for residents and their families informed.”

A 21-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of dangerous driving and theft of a motor vehicle.

A second man, also 21, was arrested on Thursday morning on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

Northumbria Police said officers police received a report of a car being stolen on Angerton Gardens in Fenham, Newcastle, at around 9.20pm.

At around 9.35pm, the stolen blue BMW was seen on the A1231 eastbound in Sunderland, and a pursuit was authorised.

An investigation into the full circumstances remains ongoing, and both men remain in police custody.

Chief Superintendent Mark Hall, of Northumbria Police, said: “We’re working closely with our blue-light partners, as well as the local authority and NHS colleagues, to support those involved.

“I’d like to thank them for their assistance in ensuring the safety of all residents and staff.

“Our officers remain in the area with other agencies to carry out inquiries and offer reassurance to the public.

“I’d ask anyone with concerns to speak to an officer on duty.”

The road was closed in both directions but has since been re-opened.

The North East Ambulance Service sent three emergency crews, a specialist paramedic, a duty officer, a clinical team leader, three crews from its Hazardous Area Response Team, a tactical advisor, a tactical commander and two crews from its patient transport service.

A spokesperson said: “We assisted with the evacuation of residents at the property and eight patients were conveyed to hospital.”

Because of the structural damage, residents have been transferred to alternative accommodation, Sunderland City Council said.

Specialists in fluorescent jackets were at the scene assessing the damaged wall, which has a gaping hole.

A council spokesman said: “Clearly, this was a stressful and worrying event for everyone at the home and the wellbeing of residents is always our top priority.

“We’re continuing to work closely with residents, family members and management at the care home.

“Officers from the City Council’s Building Control section have been assessing damage and making the area safe.”

Avery Healthcare, which runs Highcliffe Care Home, said it was working with the authorities.

In a statement, it said: “We would like to express our sincere thanks to the carers and colleagues across our neighbouring homes who have stepped in to support at this time.

“Their professionalism, dedication and compassion in ensuring a smooth transition and continuity of care has been truly commendable.

“We are incredibly proud of the response from all staff involved.

“As this remains part of an ongoing police investigation, we are unable to provide further details at this stage.”