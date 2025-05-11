First five years of life key to preventing obesity, researchers suggest

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The first five years of a child’s life are crucial when it comes to preventing obesity in the future, according to researchers.

Experts in the Netherlands found body mass index (BMI) at age six is a better predictor of obesity in later life than at other points of childhood.

They suggest the first years of life are a “fantastic opportunity to intervene” and give youngsters a “chance at a happy, healthy” future.

Researchers used data from an ongoing study known as Generation R to track the BMI of thousands of children in the Netherlands at age two, six, 10, 14 and 18.

Of the 3,528 youngsters, some 32.3% were considered overweight or obese at age two, with 22.3% at age six, 24.7% at age 10, and 20.6% at age 14.

Many of these children were still classed as overweight or obese at age 18.

Researchers found every one unit increase in BMI at age six more than doubled a child’s odds of being overweight or obese at 18.

They also suggest if a child with a higher BMI reached a healthy weight by the age of six, they were no longer at risk.

Presenting the findings at the European Congress on Obesity in Malaga, Jasmin de Groot, of Erasmus MC, University Medical Centre Rotterdam, said: “We need to understand how children grow and develop if we are to help future generations grow up healthier and give every child a chance at a happy, healthy life.

“Our research assists with this by showing that a child with overweight or obesity isn’t destined to live with overweight or obesity as a young adult – and that the first five years of a child’s life provide a fantastic opportunity to intervene and prevent them experiencing overweight and obesity in the years to come.”