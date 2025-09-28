BMA gives Streeting 48 hours to avoid GP dispute over online access plans

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The British Medical Association (BMA) has given the Health Secretary 48 hours to act and avoid going into dispute with GPs over online access plans which they claim could put the safety of patients and staff at risk.

From October 1, GP surgeries in England will be required to keep their online consultation tool open for the duration of their working hours for non-urgent appointment requests, medication queries and admin requests.

The change was announced by the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and NHS England in February as part of the new GP contract for 2025/26 in a bid to end the 8am scramble for appointments on the phone.

At the time, officials said the move would be “subject to necessary safeguards in place to avoid urgent clinical requests being erroneously submitted online”.

However, the BMA said these safeguards have not been put in place and no additional staff have been brought in to manage what it predicts to be a “barrage of online requests”.

There are fears the change could lead to “hospital-style waiting lists in general practice” and “reduce face-to-face GP appointments”, according to the union.

It said this could risk patient safety as staff try to find the most urgent cases, with fears that reviewing online requests will take up too much time.

Many surgeries already have a system that allows patients to request consultations online, with staff reviewing these and booking appointments accordingly.

However, according to the DHSC there is a lack of consistency, with some surgeries choosing to switch the function off in busier periods.

Last week, the BMA announced that its GP members had voted to go into dispute over the change.

Ahead of the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool, the BMA has called on Wes Streeting to take action and avoid the dispute.

Dr Katie Bramall, BMA GP committee chairwoman, said: “We agreed to these changes on the condition that ‘necessary safeguards’ would be put in place before Wednesday 1 October.

“This was agreed – in writing – with Government, DHSC, and NHSE in February this year.

“Now almost eight months later, it is deeply disappointing to see promises broken. We have worked incredibly hard to rebuild the trust between our exhausted profession and the Government, but now what are England’s GPs and practice teams supposed to think?

“The Secretary of State knows that when these changes come into effect it will likely lead to the creation of hospital-style waiting lists in general practice, reduce face-to-face GP appointments – as we’ll be triaging a barrage of online requests, consequently putting patients at risk of harm as we try to find the urgent cases among the huge pile of unmet patient need that’s out there.

“Mr Streeting needs to listen to us and understand how we believe GPs can deliver his ambitions safely. General practice is the leader in NHS tech innovation, we do everything online from systems to prescriptions, referrals and appointments.

“We’re not resistant to change but we will be when the safety of patients and practice staff is at risk. The Government has 48 hours to change course, avoid this dispute, and keep to their promises.”

Mr Streeting said: “It is absurd that in 2025 many patients can’t request appointments online. If you can book a hair appointment online, you should be able to book an NHS appointment too.

“Many GPs are already offering this service, and now it will be provided to patients across the country.

“This move – which the BMA agreed to – will support GPs to care for their patients who need non-urgent care.

“We have agreed clear safeguards, where patients will be directed to phone up or attend in person for urgent appointments. The BMA knows this.

“This extra service for patients comes alongside extra investment in general practice as we deliver on our Plan for Change. We’ve invested an extra £1.1 billion in general practice – the biggest increase in over a decade – and hired 2,000 extra GPs across England. Patient satisfaction with their GPs is on the up. We must work together to keep this momentum going.

“This government will always put the interests of patients first, and we will not stand for our NHS being held back in the analogue age.”