Blue Peter to air with ‘digital-first magazine format’ from new studio

Blue Peter will begin airing from a new studio as the long-running children’s show shifts to a “digital-first magazine format”.

Changes already announced include the BBC saying in March it had decided to stop future live episodes “as viewing habits change”.

The programme continues to be broadcast on CBBC, BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

From September, one of the world’s longest-running children’s TV shows will reveal a new look and format as it shifts to Campfield Facilities at Versa Studios in Manchester.

The Blue Peter Garden in Media City, and the garden at RHS Bridgewater, will continue to be used for filming, and remain part of the Blue Peter output.

Ellen Evans, editor of Blue Peter, said: “As the longest-running children’s TV show in the world, Blue Peter holds a unique place in the hearts of multiple generations.

“The show’s enduring appeal lies in its ability to encourage and inspire children to be curious, adventurous, and imaginative.

“Kids, celebrities, parents, and grandparents know what the Blue Peter badge means; that you have tried your best, done something to be proud of, made something, most importantly, you have earned it.”

The BBC promised that children are “set to enjoy the new creative studio space and digital-first magazine format” with “spontaneous moments and unscripted surprises” staying part of the programme.

The corporation promised the “core elements” such as badges, challenges, etc will continue, and the changes will bring a “dynamic, interactive, and engaging viewing experience”.

The production team and post-production remains at Media City in Salford, where BBC Children’s and Education is based, and BBC Studios continues to produce the show.

Sarah Muller, senior head of children’s commissioning for seven plus, at BBC Children’s and Education, said: “Blue Peter is such an iconic part of children’s television, and we’re evolving the show with innovative ways that will be really exciting for our young audience.

“The move to the new studio will provide a variety of creative locations and visual options that a whole new generation of viewers will love.

“Whether through interactive social media moments, global adventures, or on-demand content. We’re proud to continue the legacy of a show that has inspired generations, and we can’t wait to show audiences our new look in September.”

Following former Blue Peter presenters Richard Bacon and Simon Thomas expressing their upset at the programme moving away from real-time TV, a BBC spokeswoman said in March that the series has been a mix of live and pre-recorded shows for decades, and it has decided to stop future live episodes “as viewing habits change”.

It began airing on October 16 1958 with its intrepid presenters and characterful pets.

During the more than 60-year history, the series has given its Blue Badges to the King and Queen the Prince and Princess of Wales, as well as actors Olivia Colman and David Tennant.

The current line-up of Blue Peter presenters includes Shini Muthukrishnan, Joel Mawhinney and Abby Cook.