Blockbuster is returning to the UK over a decade later - but not for long

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Blockbuster is returning to the UK over a decade after the famous store disappeared from the British high street.

At its peak, Blockbuster dominated the video rental business and had more than 9,000 locations across the world. However, the company struggled to keep up with its competition and filed for bankruptcy in 2010. The remaining stores in the UK were all shut within three years.

Now, only one franchise remains in the world, colloquially known as “The Last Blockbuster” in Oregon in the US. It thrives off 90s nostalgia, tourism and simplicity.

So, for four days only, Blockbuster is coming back to London in an attempt to recapture some of that retro spirit.

New research from KitKat found that nearly a quarter of Brits fondly remember choosing movies in a store, ranking Blockbuster as one of the top five most missed high street stores by Brits.

As a result, the confectioner launched a collaboration with the video rental shop, which will open as a pop-up in London’s Soho from 9 to 12 April.

open image in gallery Blockbuster is working with KitKat to launch the pop-up ( Nestle )

Customers can browse the iconic blue and yellow video cases for their films of choice, then take the empty VHS box to the counter, where they will receive a streaming code. There will also be a chill-out area with retro televisions.

The store, on the iconic Greek Street, will also give visitors a free new KitKat sharing bar to snack on while they watch the movie.

The survey, with 2,000 respondents ages 18 and over, ranked Woolworths number one, followed by Debenhams, Toys R Us, Blockbuster and HMV.

The brand’s research concluded that Brits are at a breaking point over their inability to switch off, with a third blaming their phone. Meanwhile, three in 10 said they feel uneasy and anxious if their phone is out of reach, with almost three-quarters of respondents saying it was causing a rift in their relationship.

Stephanie Scales, marketing manager for KitKat at Nestlé UK and Ireland, said: “It’s more important than ever to stay connected with others in today’s hectic world. Whether it’s with friends, family or loved ones, we want to take the nation back to when times were simpler and reclaim the joy of picking out a movie to watch together.

“By KitKat sharing bars partnering with Blockbuster to take cosy nights in together to another level, we hope that we can help Brits properly savour their downtime and break better.”

Blockbuster isn’t the only store making a return to the high street, as Topshop hinted at a major comeback almost five years after it left the high street and went online.

The clothing brand posted three teasers on social media, telling online followers: “WE’VE MISSED YOU TOO” in a series of clips captioned “WE’VE BEEN LISTENING.”

Topshop shut its stores in 2020, including its flagship branch on Oxford Street in central London.