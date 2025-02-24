Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An “audacious raid” was carried out to steal a £2.8 million gold toilet from Blenheim Palace, a court has heard.

It is believed that the distinctive fully functioning toilet, entitled America, which had been installed as an artwork at the Oxfordshire country house where Sir Winston Churchill was born, has now been split up and disposed of, Oxford Crown Court was told.

The toilet, which was created by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan, was a star attraction in an exhibition when it was stolen by sledgehammer-wielding thieves who smashed their way into the palace.

Prosecutor Julian Christopher KC said the raid took just five minutes, adding: “This case concerns the theft of a work of art from Blenheim Palace in September 2019.

“It was an unusual work of art, being a fully functioning toilet made of 18 carat gold, entitled America.

“It weighed approximately 98kg and was insured for the sum of six million dollars (£4.75 million)

“The gold it was made from was itself worth in the region of £2.8 million at the time.”

open image in gallery The damaged artwork after the toilet was stolen (Pete Seaward/Blenheim Palace/PA) ( PA Media )

Michael Jones, 39, from Oxford, pleaded not guilty in January to stealing artwork in an overnight raid in the early hours of September 14 2019.

Frederick Sines, 36, also known as Frederick Doe, of Winkfield, Windsor, Berkshire, and Bora Guccuk, 41, from west London, each deny one count of conspiracy to transfer criminal property.

open image in gallery Michael Jones, Fred Sines and Bora Guccuk (Elizabeth Cook/PA) ( PA Archive )

The court heard that the sledgehammers were left at the scene.

A photograph was taken about 17 hours before the toilet was stolen and the prosecution allege that Jones had taken it while he was “there as part of the reconnaissance for the burglary”.

Mr Christopher added: “The work of art was never recovered. It appears to have been split up into smaller amounts of gold and never recovered.”

It is alleged that Doe and Guccuk agreed to help one of the men who carried out the burglary – a defendant called James Sheen – to sell some of the gold in the following weeks.

Jurors were told that a fourth defendant, Sheen, 40, from Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, has previously pleaded guilty to burglary.

He also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to transfer criminal property and one count of transferring criminal property, at Oxford Crown Court in April 2024.