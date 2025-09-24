Blackpool Tower Circus evacuated after rider injured in motorbike stunt

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man was injured after a motorbike stunt at a Blackpool circus which saw the venue evacuated.

The incident happened at Blackpool Tower Circus on Tuesday afternoon during the “Globe of Death” act, in which a rider performs at high speed inside a steel mesh sphere.

Emergency services, including multiple ambulances and fire engines, were called to the scene on the Promenade.

Witnesses claimed the performer appeared to lose control partway through the routine. One member of the audience told the Manchester Evening News: “It was around 3.50pm this afternoon. The rider entered the mesh ball and started his performance normally.

“As the second half of his performance began, he let go of the bike to perform his act without holding onto the bike but unfortunately fell off and slid down the ball.

“As he lay there after falling off, the bike carried on moving as it came round and knocked him on the head. Whilst the cast of the circus checked to see if he was ok, around 200 to 250 of us got asked to leave the circus as quickly as possible.”

The rider was later taken to hospital, with suspected serious injuries.

A North West Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “An ambulance crew, an air ambulance critical care team, and a duty officer attended the scene following a 999 call at 15.49. A man was taken to the hospital to be treated for suspected serious injuries.”

Everything Blackpool, which promotes tourism in the area, said: “We’re saddened to report that during today’s performance at Blackpool Tower Circus, one of the motorcyclists in the iconic Globe of Death act sustained injuries.

“Emergency services responded swiftly, and the rider was taken to hospital for treatment. Our thoughts are with the performer, their family, and the entire circus team during this difficult time. These artists risk so much to thrill and entertain—today was a stark reminder of the dangers behind the spectacle.”