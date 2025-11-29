Police arrest 25 over ‘support for Palestine Action’ at Birmingham protest

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police said 25 people were arrested under the Terrorism Act at a protest in Birmingham where “a number of people carried placards expressing support for Palestine Action”.

The arrests were made at a demonstration on Saturday organised by Defend Our Juries at Chamberlain Square in the city centre, West Midlands Police said.

Officers also arrested 30 people on suspicion of terror offences at a protest in Bristol, and 10 in Norwich.

Defend Our Juries organised demonstrations in 10 British towns and cities on Saturday afternoon, to protest “against our Government’s complicity in genocide and against the ban on Palestine Action”.

Saturday made its campaign the “most widespread wave of civil disobedience in modern UK history” with 636 arrests made in its 12 day duration, the UK protest group claimed.

There have been 2,717 “Lift the Ban sign-holding arrests” since Palestine Action was proscribed in July, it added.

Police in Edinburgh and Exeter did not move to arrest sitters, Defend Our Juries said.

The group shared a video on X, formerly Twitter, of a Devon and Cornwall Police officer in Exeter speaking through a megaphone, saying: “By holding a sign supporting the Palestine Action Group, you are currently committing an offence under Section 13 of the Terrorism Act; we need to prevent offences from being committed which is why we’re asking you to put those signs away.”

She asked “is there anything that myself or colleagues could reasonably say or do that would make you co-operate with us in putting these signs away?” and one man shouted “come and join us”.

A spokesperson for Defend Our Juries said in a statement: “Yet again the ban has proven unenforceable, with police forces in Belfast, Derry, Edinburgh, Totnes and now Exeter choosing not to arrest peaceful sign-holders under ‘terror’ laws, while other forces have given up making arrests half way through.”

West Midlands Police said they arrested 25 people at the protest in Birmingham in “which a number of people carried placards expressing support for Palestine Action.”

Chief Inspector James Littlehales said: “We fully recognise people’s right to demonstrate peacefully, and many people continue to protest in support of Palestine without breaking the law.

“But we will take appropriate action where people are breaching the law by showing support for proscribed organisations.”

Ten people were also arrested for suspected terror offences in Norwich after allegedly holding Palestine Action placards.

They were arrested on suspicion of displaying an item in support of a proscribed organisation, and are being held at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning, officers said.

At 12.30pm on Saturday, Norfolk Constabulary attended a group who assembled on Haymarket in the city centre. Officers said the “incident was resolved” at around 3pm.

Superintendent Terry Lordan said: “As we have seen throughout the summer, officers will always work to protect the democratic right to assembly and facilitate peaceful protest.

“Our role as a police force is to prevent disorder, damage and disruption in the local community. Today, this involved arresting individuals who were committing offences under the Terrorism Act.

“The actions of this group were unlawful and officers have used their powers accordingly.”

A separate march in London, organised by the Palestine Coalition, drew an estimated 100,000 people, according to organisers.

The Metropolitan Police said one arrest was made during the protest for affray.

Four people were “detained on suspicion of Public Order Act offences and inquiries are ongoing”, police added.

The demonstrators, many of whom were carrying Palestine flags, chanted “From the sea to the river, Palestine will live forever” and “Israel is a terrorist state” as they processed from Green Park to Whitehall.

Some of the demonstrators set off green and red fireworks as they walked down Piccadilly in central London.

Labour MP Bell Ribeiro-Addy told demonstrators in London that “the UK must stop enabling violence”.

Addressing protesters in Whitehall, Ms Ribeiro-Addy said: “We’re here because we know that even as political leaders congratulate themselves on this so-called ceasefire, the genocide in Gaza continues in real time.”

Ms Ribeiro-Addy added: “A ceasefire in name only is not a ceasefire, it’s a political risk management exercise. It’s designed to protect foreign partners and deflect domestic accountability.

“What’s happening on the ground is completely incompatible with the language being used in press and parliamentary briefings.

“The UK’s role hasn’t changed either, you cannot credibly call for peace abroad while enabling violence through policy at home.”

Poplar and Limehouse MP Apsana Begum said demonstrators would not stop marching until there was a “free and independent Palestine”.