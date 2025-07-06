Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man charged a year after four-year-old girl dies in Birmingham crash

Mayar Yahia died after being hit by a car in Upper Highgate Street on April 14 last year, West Midlands Police said.

Jordan Reynolds
Sunday 06 July 2025 13:08 EDT
Mayar Yahia. (West Midlands Police/PA)
Mayar Yahia. (West Midlands Police/PA) (PA Media)

A man has been charged with causing death by careless driving after a four-year-old girl died in a crash in Birmingham.

Three other people suffered injuries which were not serious.

Javonnie Tavener, 23, has been charged with causing death by careless driving, causing death whilst driving uninsured and two counts of causing serious injury by careless driving, police said.

Tavener appeared at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday and was remanded in custody to appear at Birmingham Crown Court on July 30, the force said.

In a tribute released through West Midlands Police last year, Mayar’s father Babiker said she was “an extraordinary young girl”.

