Union criticises ‘sluggish’ negotiations to end Birmingham bins strike

A union at the centre of a strike by refuse collectors has criticised the slow rate of negotiations to try to resolve the dispute.

Members of Unite in Birmingham are on an indefinite strike over pay which has led to rubbish piling up across the city.

The union claimed any chance of a breakthrough was being “hobbled” by commissioners who were drafted in to help with the council’s finances.

Negotiations between Unite and the council took place last week and are set to resume on Thursday.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “The council’s public statements about wanting to end this dispute are directly at odds with its sluggish approach to negotiations.

“The lack of clear answers during talks, and the long periods between meetings make it seem like the council can’t call its own shots.

“Are the council’s decision-making abilities being hobbled by unelected commissioners?

“If that’s the case, the council needs to be honest with its workers and the public and tell them exactly what decisions it can and cannot make without the commissioners’ permission.”

Unite said the commissioners, who were brought in by the previous government, were overseeing “massively damaging budget” reductions across the city.

Unite regional officer Zoe Mayou said: “Unite stands ready to enter intensive negotiations with the council, including with the conciliation service Acas. But this dispute will not end unless the hugely damaging cuts to refuse workers’ wages are reversed.”