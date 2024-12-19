Two teenagers killed in car crash following police chase in Birmingham

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Two teenage boys have been killed and three others injured in a car crash following a police chase in Birmingham.

The pair, aged 16 and 17, were in a vehicle which police said failed to stop for officers before hitting a tree in Grove Lane, Handsworth, just after 2am on Thursday.

The 17-year-old died at the scene and the 16-year-old was taken to hospital where he died from critical injuries.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: “The 17-year-old boy was also pronounced dead at the scene after sadly, nothing could be done to save him.

“Three other teenagers who were also in the car have been taken to hospital. We remain at the scene as investigations continue.”

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said they found five teenagers in the car wreck.

They added: “Firstly, a teenage male who was a passenger. Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of ambulance staff it became clear that nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed deceased at the scene.

“Secondly, a teenage male who was the driver who had sustained life-threatening injuries. He received advanced trauma care from ambulance staff at the scene before being conveyed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further treatment.

“Three further teenage males who were passengers in the car were assessed by ambulance staff.”

The incident has sparked an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation, as is normal procedure following the involvement of officers.

An IOPC spokesperson said: “We have begun an independent investigation into the involvement of West Midlands Police (WMP) prior to a fatal road traffic collision in Handsworth, Birmingham, overnight.

“We were advised that, at around 2.15am, officers in an armed response vehicle attempted to stop a vehicle and activated their lights and sirens, before a brief pursuit began after the driver of the vehicle failed to stop. A short time later the vehicle collided with a tree on Grove Lane.

“After being notified by West Midlands Police we began an independent investigation and sent investigators to the collision scene and the police post-incident procedures to begin gathering evidence.”

Anyone who was in the area at the time of the collision can contact West Midlands Police via 101 or on its online chat, quoting log number 183 of 19 December.