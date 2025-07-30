Ozzy Osbourne procession ‘fitting tribute to working class hero’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Ozzy Osbourne cortege through Birmingham was a “fitting tribute” to a “working class hero”, the city’s lord mayor has said.

Sharon Osbourne and the couple’s children could be seen wiping away tears when they arrived at the Black Sabbath bench, where thousands of tributes, balloons and flowers had been left.

Councillor Zafar Iqbal said it was “very emotional” to see Sharon, 72, and the family at the event, which drew huge crowds who chanted “Ozzy, Ozzy, Ozzy, oi, oi, oi”.

Mr Iqbal hugged Sharon after she arrived in Broad Street alongside Osbourne’s hearse on Wednesday afternoon, but told the PA news agency he wanted to keep what they said to each other private.

He said: “It was a very emotional thing when she came out of the car, I hugged her and she hugged me, it was a private moment.

“It was incredibly emotional for me to see her and the family. They are such a loving family and you can see how loving they are.

“I think Ozzy was so cared for, and the love they showed, the fans showed, and the city showed him today was incredible.

“This is our city, this is the greatest city in the world and this is what we can do.”

Mr Iqbal added: “It was very emotional and a great turnout with thousands of fans lining the streets.

“It was well organised, we looked after all the fans and I think it was a fitting tribute to a legend who was a Brummie through and through.

“Like his final gig, he came back home and we were proud to have him.

“I have been here since seven o’clock this morning talking to fans and the emotions were really high, people just loved Ozzy and you could really feel that when you were there.

“I think we should be a really proud city.

“I’m proud that we delivered one of the best send-offs I have seen in my time.”

Osbourne and his Black Sabbath bandmates – Terence “Geezer” Butler, Tony Iommi and Bill Ward – were recently given the freedom of the city of Birmingham, which recognises people’s exceptional service to the city.

Mr Iqbal said: “I got to know him in the last few weeks when we gave him the freedom of the city and he was just so humble, so down to earth.

“He was a working class hero.

“I couldn’t tell he was a rock star, he was just an ordinary guy, so caring.

“He had working class roots and he loved his fans, he loved his city, he always promoted Birmingham wherever he went, he was proud to have been born in Aston.

“His slogan was ‘Birmingham Forever’ and that makes me such a proud citizen.

“It was a last hurrah for him today.”

Musicians from Bostin Brass played Black Sabbath songs to accompany the cortege, and fans threw flowers at the hearse while it slowly passed through the city on Wednesday.

Osbourne, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2019, died at the age of 76 just over two weeks after Black Sabbath were reunited barely two miles from where they first played together more than 50 years ago.

The Back to the Beginning concert on July 5 took place at Villa Park and saw performances from the likes of Anthrax, Metallica and Guns N’ Roses, with Black Sabbath the last to appear on stage.