Decision not to hold Birmingham pub bombings inquiry ‘deeply disappointing’

A Government decision not to hold a public inquiry into the 1974 Birmingham pub bombings, despite years of campaigning by families of the victims, has been branded “deeply disappointing”.

Security minister Dan Jarvis confirmed in a statement on Thursday that the Government will not establish a public inquiry into the bombings, which killed 21 people on November 21 1974.

Hodge Hill and Solihull North MP Liam Byrne said he has asked Mr Jarvis to meet with the victims’ families, who set up the Justice4The21 campaign, to explain the decision.

Around 200 were injured when bombs exploded minutes apart in the Mulberry Bush, at the foot of the Rotunda building, and the Tavern In The Town in New Street, in what remains the worst unsolved terrorist atrocity committed in Great Britain.

Julie Hambleton, whose 18-year-old sister Maxine Hambleton died in the twin blasts, told the PA news agency she received a two-and-a-half page letter explaining the decision on Thursday morning and was “disappointed and outraged”.

She said: “We feel as though they are in, essence, spitting on the graves of our loved ones. It is a disgraceful way to treat anybody, let alone a group of families whose loved ones were slaughtered in cold blood nearly 51 years ago.”

Mr Jarvis said it was the Government’s “firm belief” that the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery could effectively investigate the case, “offering the best chance to provide answers to Justice4The21’s questions”.

He said: “I would like to pay tribute to Justice4The21 for their continued campaigning, which has been both tireless and dignified.

“For over five decades, they have sought truth, justice, and accountability, while also grieving for their loved ones.

“Their unwavering efforts are testament to their remarkable strength, and their continued engagement with the Home Office has been central to our consideration of their request for an inquiry.

“I also recognise the many others that have campaigned on this issue including members of the public, community organisations, and fellow parliamentarians.

“The commitment displayed has been a powerful reflection of the devastating aftermath that these heinous attacks continue to have on the Birmingham community, and I extend my gratitude to all those who have provided contributions.”

Mr Jarvis said the commission, which was set up in May 2024 to investigate Troubles-related incidents, has “robust” powers, resources, and expertise to support the families and recommended they refer their case to it for investigation.

Mr Byrne said the families’ fight for answers would continue despite the Government’s decision.

He said in a statement posted on X: “This is a deeply, deeply disappointing decision. The families who lost loved ones on that terrible night have asked for nothing more than truth and justice.

“After so much time, so much pain, and so many let-downs, they deserve nothing less than a process they can trust.

“One that is independent, judge-led, with full powers and fearless in the search for truth.

“These families have waited half a lifetime for answers. They have endured grief, neglect and delay – yet they have never given up. And neither must we.

“The fight for the families must go on.”

The Birmingham MP said he was in touch with Justice4The21 to “understand their next steps”.

He added: “My view is that the fight must not stop here. It must go on. So I plan to bring this to the floor of the Commons once more, to see what can be done to give these families what they have long deserved: a process that gets to the truth about who murdered their loved ones.”

Six Irishmen – Hugh Callaghan, Paddy Hill, Gerry Hunter, John Walker, Richard McIlkenny and Billy Power – were wrongly convicted over the attacks and jailed for life in 1975, but were freed in 1991 after the Court of Appeal ruled their convictions were unsafe.

Inquest hearings which concluded in April 2019 found that a botched IRA warning call led to the deaths of the 21 people unlawfully killed.

An 11-member jury, which sat for almost six weeks, unanimously concluded an inadequate warning call by the Provisional IRA cost police searching the area vital minutes.

They also found there was “not sufficient evidence” of any failings, errors or omissions by West Midlands Police’s response to the bomb warning call.