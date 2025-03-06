Six-year-old boy makes history as one of Crufts’ youngest ever winners

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A six-year-old boy who took his smooth fox terrier to Crufts has made history after becoming one of the dog show’s youngest ever winners.

Freddie Osborne took to the ring with his “best friend” Penny, aged eight, at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in Birmingham with the pair coming in first place in the veteran breed category.

Freddie, from Bobbington in Staffordshire said he was thrilled to share the stage with Penny.

“I really enjoyed Crufts,” said Freddie.

“Penny and I won best veteran in breed and we are so happy with our rosette.

“She is the best dog ever.

“I love walking her and she’s really good.”

Freddie, who first went Crufts when he was just two weeks old, was accompanied by his parents Kimberley and James.

“We are so proud of Freddie, he has been really dedicated to get this far but he’s really enjoyed himself too, which is the most important thing,” said Mr Osborne.

“It’s also been great for our family to be able to highlight our wonderful breed, the smooth fox terrier, which is classed one of the Kennel Club’s native vulnerable breeds.

“My grandfather used to have a smooth fox terrier and I remember seeing an old home film with it in and wondering what type of dog it was,” he added.

“I was always keen on terriers as a farmer so I could have something small go in the tractor with me.

“They are great pets and Penny and Freddie have done themselves and us proud.”

Crufts takes place over four days and has been held at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC), Birmingham since 1991.

The dog show, which was first established in 1891, includes events such as flyball, agility, heelwork to music, The Kennel Club Hero Dog Award and the best in show – Crufts’ top honour.

More than 200 pedigree breeds from 51 different counties will compete for the title, which will be awarded live on Channel 4 on March 9.

Last year, an Australian shepherd named Viking from Solihull, Birmingham, beat 24,000 dogs from around the world to win best in show.