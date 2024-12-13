Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Two women have been taken to hospital after suffering injuries on a fairground ride that “failed and crashed” in Birmingham.

The West Midlands Fire Service said the City Flyer ride had dropped to ground level “whilst in operation” in Centenary Square at 7.30pm on Thursday.

Images of the aftermath show wires from at least two gondolas on the 55m tall swing ride tangled up with each other.

The 55m high City Flyer crashed in operation

Thirteen people were treated by West Midlands Ambulance Service with two taken to Midland Metropolitan University Hospital.

The ambulance service said the two women taken to hospital were not believed to have suffered serious injuries, while the remaining casualties were checked over and discharged at the fair.

“This incident involved a fairground ride that had failed and crashed,” the fire service said.

“The ride dropped to ground level whilst in operation.”

The fire service added that they were not working to rescue any other people from the crash.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “On arrival, crews found 13 patients.

“Two women, were treated by ambulance staff for injuries not believed to be serious and conveyed to Midland Metropolitan University Hospital.

“Nine women and two men were assessed by medics before being given self-care advice and discharged at the scene.”

open image in gallery ( Phil Barnett/PA Wire )

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said on Thursday night: “We currently have officers in Centenary Square, Birmingham following reports of an issue with one of the rides.

“A small number of people are being treated at the scene by paramedics, but no serious injuries have been reported.

“Centenary Square remains cordoned off this evening while we support our emergency service colleagues. Please avoid the area.”

Danter Attractions, who manage the ride, declined to comment when contacted about the incident.