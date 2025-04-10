Birmingham residents urged to watch for ‘bin raiders’ as strikes spark fraud warning

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Experts have warned that Birmingham residents could be at risk of fraud as the ongoing bin strikes show no sign of ending.

Bin bags continue to pile up in the city as its council negotiates an end to strike action by refuse collectors over pay and jobs. The strikes began on 11 March and the city council declared a major incident on 31 March, citing public health concerns.

A waste management expert at BusinessWaste.co.uk has now warned that citizens are not only at risk from the environmental hazard but also from financial harm, as the piles of trash might attract bin raiders.

Bin raiders are people who look through rubbish that doesn’t belong to them in order to find anything of value. This can be physical items, such as old credit cards, but they can often look for any documents with identifying details that can help them carry out financial scams.

open image in gallery Rubbish continues to pile up as the city council and Unite union have yet to negotiate an end to strike action ( Getty Images )

Mark Hall, the company’s Birmingham waste management expert, said: “Bin raiding is a common practice, and while many who do it are looking for unwanted valuable items to take, others are criminals hoping to find personal documents.

“Birmingham council has revealed they believe there are 17,000 tonnes of waste on the streets, meaning there’s ample opportunity for fraudsters. Shredding personal mail and other items containing your details is something we’d recommend as standard anyway, but it’s now vital for Birmingham residents given the ongoing situation.”

Information such as a name, address, contact information or financial details can allow people to commit fraud, blackmail or identity theft.

The company urged that while strike action is ongoing, it’s more important than ever to shred any materials that include personal details to prevent sensitive information from getting into the hands of criminals.

While a shredder is the easiest way to obscure private details, documents can also be torn up by hand or using scissors. The company said that shredded paper is often too small to be recycled, so it should be added to general waste or a compost pile.

open image in gallery The city council declared a major incident at the end of March, citing health concerns ( Getty Images )

The company added residents should ensure their social media profiles and online presence are well protected, as these profiles can allow scammers to piece together any information to access accounts or retrieve any details they are missing in order to commit fraud.

As well as checking social media, the experts recommended people keep a close eye on their bank accounts and emails to spot any suspicious activity early on and report it.

Since strike action began last month, residents say they have spotted rats the size of cats scurrying through the streets in broad daylight, and have complained of an overwhelming stench as black bin bags pour onto the street.

Locals claimed they have had to pay hundreds of pounds for private waste collectors to get their rubbish removed as the strike continues.

Following the latest round of talks with the union Unite on Tuesday, a Birmingham City Council spokesperson said: “The talks with Unite were productive, but there are still a number of issues to resolve. We are looking forward to continuing with negotiations.”

A Unite spokesperson said: “Unite is continuing to engage in intensive talks with the council on behalf of our members in the refuse service. No resolution has yet been reached, but Unite has put forward a range of fair and reasonable solutions to bring this dispute to an end.”