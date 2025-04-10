Birmingham residents urged to watch for ‘bin raiders’ as strikes spark fraud warning
Birmingham’s residents have been warned of less obvious dangers as bin strike action continues
Experts have warned that Birmingham residents could be at risk of fraud as the ongoing bin strikes show no sign of ending.
Bin bags continue to pile up in the city as its council negotiates an end to strike action by refuse collectors over pay and jobs. The strikes began on 11 March and the city council declared a major incident on 31 March, citing public health concerns.
A waste management expert at BusinessWaste.co.uk has now warned that citizens are not only at risk from the environmental hazard but also from financial harm, as the piles of trash might attract bin raiders.
Bin raiders are people who look through rubbish that doesn’t belong to them in order to find anything of value. This can be physical items, such as old credit cards, but they can often look for any documents with identifying details that can help them carry out financial scams.
Mark Hall, the company’s Birmingham waste management expert, said: “Bin raiding is a common practice, and while many who do it are looking for unwanted valuable items to take, others are criminals hoping to find personal documents.
“Birmingham council has revealed they believe there are 17,000 tonnes of waste on the streets, meaning there’s ample opportunity for fraudsters. Shredding personal mail and other items containing your details is something we’d recommend as standard anyway, but it’s now vital for Birmingham residents given the ongoing situation.”
Information such as a name, address, contact information or financial details can allow people to commit fraud, blackmail or identity theft.
The company urged that while strike action is ongoing, it’s more important than ever to shred any materials that include personal details to prevent sensitive information from getting into the hands of criminals.
While a shredder is the easiest way to obscure private details, documents can also be torn up by hand or using scissors. The company said that shredded paper is often too small to be recycled, so it should be added to general waste or a compost pile.
The company added residents should ensure their social media profiles and online presence are well protected, as these profiles can allow scammers to piece together any information to access accounts or retrieve any details they are missing in order to commit fraud.
As well as checking social media, the experts recommended people keep a close eye on their bank accounts and emails to spot any suspicious activity early on and report it.
Since strike action began last month, residents say they have spotted rats the size of cats scurrying through the streets in broad daylight, and have complained of an overwhelming stench as black bin bags pour onto the street.
Locals claimed they have had to pay hundreds of pounds for private waste collectors to get their rubbish removed as the strike continues.
Following the latest round of talks with the union Unite on Tuesday, a Birmingham City Council spokesperson said: “The talks with Unite were productive, but there are still a number of issues to resolve. We are looking forward to continuing with negotiations.”
A Unite spokesperson said: “Unite is continuing to engage in intensive talks with the council on behalf of our members in the refuse service. No resolution has yet been reached, but Unite has put forward a range of fair and reasonable solutions to bring this dispute to an end.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments